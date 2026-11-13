State lawmakers of both parties will spend time Saturday electing the leaders who will guide them through the upcoming general session in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The makeup of the 69th Wyoming Legislature will be dramatically different from what it has been during the last two general sessions, as the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus is no longer in control of the House, with many losing their primary elections to more traditional conservative Republicans.

Many of those who were reelected and some of the new legislators have said they look forward to a legislative session that gets work done for the good of the state’s residents, rather than being preoccupied with disagreements over national hot-button issues.

Senate

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, is the only candidate for Senate president, the presiding officer of the upper chamber of the Legislature.

Nethercott was previously the Senate majority floor leader during the 68th Legislature’s general and budget sessions.

She would replace outgoing Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, who chose to run for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and lost to current Secretary of State Chuck Gray in the August primary.

When contacted by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Nethercott said she wanted to wait until after the elections were over on Saturday before commenting on the results.

Sens. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, are facing off to be vice president of the Senate.

Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, who served as the previous vice president, decided against running again for the position.

Case has spent more than 30 years serving in the Legislature, beginning in the House in 1993, before transitioning to the Senate in 1999.

In an interview with the WTE, he outlined his plan if he were to be elected vice president.

“I hope to maintain the integrity of the Senate and be a person that promotes everyone to follow the rules and be scrupulously fair so that everybody gets their chance,” he said.

Case also stressed the importance of the process and the rules that govern the Legislature, and how those are more important than anyone’s individual position.

He touched on how his experience in both chambers will help connect the two bodies.

“It’s extremely important for both houses to work together,” Case said. “Each one needs the other, and it’s important to have a cordial, professional and rule-based relationship.”

He concluded by stating that his only goal as vice president would be to have a predictable and effective Legislature that stays on track.

Similarly, Cooper explained his plan of restoring civility and integrity to both the Senate and the House, and strengthening that relationship.

He also highlighted his goal of promoting and fostering more energy growth within the state.

Cooper concluded by stating his goal as vice president would be to continue building coalitions and relationships.

“We need to make sure we move the Senate and the entire Legislature forward in a positive manner for the state of Wyoming,” he said.

Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, is running unopposed for Senate majority floor leader.

Both chambers have majority floor leaders, and it is their responsibility to determine priority order for bill actions, in addition to being able to propose adjournment prior to all bills reaching the floor.

Schuler echoed the sentiments shared by both Cooper and Case.

“Just respect for each other and respect for the Senate, respect for the process and respect for those that have come before us,” she said.

She said she hopes newcomers in both the Senate and the House will lean on the experience of more seasoned legislators.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Schuler said. “Ask the older ones, talk to people in your area, talk to people that have expertise in whatever it is that you’re working on bill-wise and go from there.”

House

In the lower chamber, Reps. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, and Art Washut, R-Casper, are competing for House speaker, with both having more than five years of experience as representatives.

Rep. Chip Nieman, R-Hulett, who most recently served as speaker of the House, decided to run for Senate District 1 and was defeated by incumbent Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.

Washut said that his main focus would be ensuring the House operates in a fair manner by giving everyone a chance to serve on committees and have their bills be heard.

He pointed to his role as the special committee chairman investigating “Checkgate” earlier this year after Teton County conservative activist Rebecca Bextel handed out campaign donation checks on the House floor.

“I was chosen to chair that committee, and I had members on both sides of the issue express their gratitude and appreciation for my willingness to serve in that role, and when it was over for the way that I’d handled it,” Washut said.

He also praised the incoming class of lawmakers, and said he is excited for them to enter the Legislature.

Washut finished by stating his goal of keeping the Legislature singularly focused on guiding legislation.

“I hope that the members will focus on governing during the session and save the politics for the campaign season,” he said.

Larsen did not respond to a Wednesday voicemail request for comment by time of publishing.

The two candidates for House speaker pro tempore are Reps. Andrew Byron, R-Jackson, and Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne.

Current House speaker pro tempore Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, decided to run for the majority floor leader position instead.

Byron said his focus would be on providing a line of communication from leadership to representatives’ districts, in addition to offering mentoring for incoming lawmakers.

“Helping every single member, no matter what their party affiliation is, what, or where their district is, you know, be able to move their legislation,” he said.

Styvar specifically highlighted his plan to remove the distractions of the last four years.

“Right the ship,” he said. “Go back to the institutional knowledge that has been lost for the last four years.”

He also put an emphasis on promoting unity within the House and eliminating contention between both chambers and the state’s top five elected officials.

Haroldson, one of a few Freedom Caucus members who retained their seats, told the WTE he believes his six years of experience in the Legislature gives him the expertise to lead the 61 other members.

He also recognized how each representative is going to have different priorities based on their respective district.

“Every one of us represents equally our people and must have the opportunity to voice their concerns on the floor of the House and in committees,” he said.

Haroldson also noted that even though he is a member of the Freedom Caucus, it wouldn’t play a role in his decisions as a leader.

“It doesn’t matter if you quote-unquote have Freedom Caucus in leadership or not, it won’t change how I lead,” he said.

Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, who also is running for majority floor leader, outlined his plan of instilling a culture of working through disagreements between members, and finding a common ground that works for the whole state.

He also wants to prioritize value-driven policy work over distractions.

“Wyoming is ready for some predictable, steady leadership,” Williams said. “And that would describe me.”

Reps. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, and Martha Lawley, R-Worland, will vie for the majority whip position after Freedom Caucus-aligned incumbent Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, was defeated in the Republican primary.

The primary duties of the whip are to organize and support freshmen and determine whether bills have enough support to be debated on the floor.

Lawley said her ultimate goal in the position would be to help individual legislators, especially newcomers, effectively represent their constituents.

She said that during the campaign cycle, she had spoken with many of the new lawmakers and believes they are coming in with a goal of getting right to work and settling the drama of the last two years.

“I think we have a chance to actually do that over the next two years, but I will say that won’t happen by accident,” Lawley said. “It will happen with good leadership.”

Wylie concurred and expressed his belief that streamlined communication would be vital to returning to functional governance.

“We need to be able to work like a well-oiled machine and be as transparent and efficient as possible for the people,” he said.

Across the aisle, minority floor leader Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said there isn’t anyone else running for leadership besides the current members, meaning Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, will remain minority caucus chair, and Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, will remain minority whip.

The 69th Wyoming Legislature’s general session is scheduled to begin Jan. 12.