CHEYENNE — Following extensive discussion over industrial noise standards and their potential impacts on data centers, construction businesses and other industrial operations, members of the Cheyenne City Council voted to postpone consideration of an amendment to the Unified Development Code regarding construction site rules.

The ordinance, which was discussed at a council meeting Monday, would create two new sections of the UDC and amend three existing ones. The changes are intended to clarify requirements around establishing uses, including expectations for construction sites, while also addressing concerns about water use, lighting, noise and other impacts associated with large industrial developments.

Much of the debate centered on proposed noise limits, which the document states should be 45 decibels in residential areas and 65 decibels everywhere else.

Paul Steed, project manager for Mechanical Systems Inc., warned council members that lower noise thresholds could have unintended consequences for local businesses and construction projects.

He said reducing allowable noise levels could require expensive mitigation measures, particularly near residential areas.

Representatives from the data center industry also supported reasonable noise protections, but questioned whether the proposed standards were appropriate.

Chris Tetlow, metro director for Microsoft in Cheyenne, urged council members to retain limits that currently apply to industrial developments, which are 60 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night. He argued that lower decibel requirements, based on World Health Organization recommendations, could be improperly applied if measured at a property’s boundary, rather than at the location receiving the sound.

“We recognize the city’s responsibility to protect residents from excessive noise,” Tetlow said. “Our concern is ensuring the proposed standards are technically sound, avoid unintended consequences, are practical for the city to implement and are consistently enforceable.”

Other speakers pushed for stronger protections.

Cheyenne resident Wendy Volk said the city should require baseline noise measurements before construction, cumulative noise analysis and independent compliance verification.

“It is far better to prevent these conflicts during planning than to resolve them after millions of dollars have been invested in construction,” Volk said.

Several residents and advocates supported a 40-decibel nighttime limit near residential areas, stating their concerns with the effects of persistent industrial noise on sleep and health.

Others argued that regulations should distinguish between facilities located near homes and those surrounded by highways, railroads or other industrial uses.

Heather Madrid, a Cheyenne resident, told the council she thinks the proposal needs more work.

“I just think zones matter, and proximity to residential areas matter, and I don’t think that it should be all regulated in the same way,” Madrid said. “... I think that data centers need to have their own regulations, and right now they’re regulated far too loosely to keep the community safe from noise and other things.”

City Planning and Development Department staff clarified later in the discussion that the proposed UDC noise provisions would not apply to construction activity.

Seth Lloyd, a city planner, said the construction-related section of the ordinance addresses only certain site requirements and does not include the proposed industrial noise regulations.

But the clarification did not resolve concerns among council members, several of whom said they needed more time and technical information before approving the ordinance.

Councilman Larry Wolfe said the measure had become more complicated, and suggested separating the noise provisions from the remainder of the ordinance.

“I guess maybe I throw up my hands and say, ‘What do we do?’ Now, one thing we could do is excise the noise levels out of this proposed ordinance and just set them aside and say, ‘This needs a heck of a lot more work,’” Wolfe said. “But I don’t want to presume that without some discussion. … In truth, and I think we’ve heard this from everybody, there’s a lot more here than we’re prepared to do tonight.”

Councilman Mark Rinne, the ordinance’s sponsor, said the proposal began as an effort to codify water efficiency requirements, including closed-loop cooling systems, before expanding to address noise, lighting, confidentiality agreements and construction site expectations.

The goal, he said, was to show residents that the city had listened to concerns surrounding the rapid growth of data centers.

“It’s a start,” Rinne said. “And I think we need to make a start. I think we need to make a statement to the people of Cheyenne that, yes, we have listened. Yes, we are putting on some guardrails, and, yes, we are responding.”

After much debate, the council voted to postpone the ordinance on second reading for two weeks, with council members Kathy Emmons, Tom Segrave and Rinne voting in opposition.

Supporters said the additional time would allow city staff to better evaluate the proposed noise standards and other technical issues.

The item will come back before the full City Council on second reading Nov. 23.