LARAMIE — A high-powered upstart reliant on its record-setting quarterback meets a perennial power.

Casper Christian’s state-best passing offense will battle defensive leaders Burlington in the Class 1A six-man state championship, set for 10 a.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Burlington (10-1 overall, 6-0 Class 1A six-man North Conference) barges into its fifth consecutive state final appearance, searching for its second title since 2023 and fourth overall.

“A lot of kids want to come play football, and when they come to practice, they work hard, do what we tell them to do and try to get better all the time,” Burlington coach Trent Aagard said.

Casper Christian (9-1 overall, 5-1 Class 1A six-man South) cruised through its fourth varsity season and into its first playoff appearance behind a passing offense that averages a state-best 321 yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Zachary Schrack — who didn’t play football until a season ago — boasts a six-man record 3,090 passing yards, thanks in part to 42 touchdowns.

“This year, we knew Zach was going to come in and be the guy,” Mountaineers coach Ryan Harrison said. “We knew he had talent. We knew he had arm talent (and) he was athletic, but to be honest with you, this year has kind of taken us for a surprise, as well.

“You don’t expect to have a record-breaking season from a guy who is starting for the first time ever, especially a sophomore.”

Schrack averages 14.8 yards per completion and benefits from the state’s top three receiving leaders.

Casper Christian’s Kale Limmer (97.7 receiving yards per game), Izac Kyle (85.3) and Josiah Schrack (77.8) top the statistical leaderboard with a combined 38 touchdowns.

“We have tried to make the best of the players that we have and use their skills and strengths as much as possible, rather than trying to take players and mold them into a system,” Harrison said. “We have kind of molded the system into our players.”

It resulted in a program-best season. The Mountaineers went a combined 10-13 in their first three seasons. The school opened in 2021, then fielded a sub-varsity football team in 2022.

“Our motto this year has been ‘Expect excellence,’” Harrison said. “It ties in perfectly with our Christian faith, where the idea is that excellence is different than perfection. Perfection is not attainable as a person, as a Christian or as a football player. We will fall down sometimes.

“So, the difference between perfection and excellence is that to be excellent, when you make a mistake, you flip the page and you try to correct it and do it better next time.”

Timothy Schrack leads the Mountaineers’ rushing attack with 27 yards per game, then routinely draws double-team assignments as middle linebacker, Harrison said.

Harrison considered his defense the “make-or-break” factor in Saturday’s game.

“If we can get stops against Burlington, I think it will be a ballgame,” he said.

Burlington quarterback Kole Walker possess dual-threat capabilities that keyed a unit that outscored opponents 599-144.

He leads the Huskies with 1,089 rushing yards, plus 20 scores, then with 867 passing yards with 20 touchdowns through the air.

“(Walker) is a kid that just crushed it in the weight room over the summer, and has just worked super hard to get to where he is,” Aagard said. “He deserves all the accolades and all the pats on the back he can get. He has worked hard to get to where he is.”

Burlington wide receiver Carson Schlenker enters Saturday with a team-high 22.5 receiving yards per game with six touchdowns. Matt Tempany added four receiving touchdowns, thanks to 20.3 receiving yards per game.

Burlington’s defense allows a state-best 221 yards per game, and its 14 touchdowns allowed this season are at least nine less than any in-state opponent. Walker leads that crew with 5.5 tackles per game.

Burlington went undefeated against in-state opponents. A 48-44 loss at reigning Montana Class C six-man champion Chester-Joplin-Iverness marked its only blemish.

The Huskies ended the past two seasons with 67-16 and 87-50 state final losses against Snake River.

“Sometimes losing a tough one is almost more motivating than winning an easy one,” Aagard said. “So, when you realize how close you are, and if you just do a little bit more, you will get yourself over the line.”