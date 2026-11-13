There’s no way to sugar coat it.

The first two games of the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s season were about as ugly as any two-game stretch during Heather Ezell’s tenure.

The Cowgirls were blown out in back-to-back contests at home to start the year. During those games, shooting woes, some defensive lapses and ugly turnovers were on full display.

Their average margin of defeat was 34.5 points and they shot just a measly 28-of-103 (27.2%) while opponents hovered around 50% shooting from the field in those games. Opponents outscored the Cowgirls, 84-30, in the paint.

Even in Tuesday’s win against Texas-Arlington, the Cowgirls had a minus-10 offensive rebound margin (12-2) and gave up 14 second-chance points.

Is it a frustrating start? Yes. Is it a little concerning? Also, yes. However, I’m not reading too much into these first few games.

The Cowgirls only have three players on the roster that have played in their system in any significant role in the past, one of which is coming off a season-ending injury.

The other, sophomore forward Jane Rumpf, is currently out with no particular timeline for her return.

That youth and inexperience, particularly in the post, can be particularly tricky early on. Whether it’s current freshmen or transfers coming from smaller schools, it takes time to understand the physicality required to play inside at this level.

It’s not an excuse for Ezell, merely an acknowledgment that it will take some time for pieces to find their footing.

“A lot of it just comes back to just needing some experience there,” Ezell said. “We need to get (Rumpf) back and getting her healthy will be a huge bonus for us. But we just have to continue to work with those guys and hopefully, the more time they continue to develop and understand how much it takes to work down there.

“But we need other help too. It’s not just those post players that need to rebound, it’s all five.”

On top of that, the opponents they have faced in Santa Clara and Missouri State are excellent teams coming off 20-win seasons. They’re both also favored to win their conferences this year.

Cowgirls fans may not like seeing their team get beat down by good teams like that, but right now, these games don’t mean a whole lot. If anything, it can provide valuable teaching lesson to a team that needs it.

“We want to be able to go, ‘How do we respond from these kinds of games?’” Ezell said. “You want the response that’s (how) we have to be able to learn, grow and understand that games like this, you can have really good film from and learn where you can get better and where we can improve.

“(Missouri State) was a good team, but we can compete with them. We did in the first half, now it’s just asking how can we make it for 40 minutes?”

That being said, not everything I’ve seen from these first three games are things I can pass off as early season struggles that should go away by the time conference play starts in January.

The big concern I have with this team is the one that has lingered. UW struggled through most of last year with long scoring droughts that led to other teams being able to run away with the game.

The Cowgirls finished last season with the worst scoring offense in the conference at 55.33 points per game. They finished behind San Jose State, which won just four games last year. Twenty-five times they found themselves scoring in single figures for entire quarters.

That same theme is something Ezell talked about trying to correct over the offseason. Unfortunately, it carried over into the first two games.

In Saturday’s game, UW shot just 12-of-48 from the field. The concerning number was a 2-for-23 clip in a second half that saw it muster just eight points.

The Cowgirls have scored in single figures in three of the 12 quarters they have played in this season, including the entire second half against Missouri State.

“It’s more about us and we’re not being tough enough,” redshirt junior guard Kati Ollilainen said. “(Missouri State was) able to push us out of our offense and we were not able to respond to it well. They were a good team, so they were able to take some things away from us, but it’s about us right now.”

The untrained eye looks at those numbers and might think UW’s shooting isn’t up to par. While there may be some credence to that thought, I think it’s way too early to make that determination.

Right now, UW’s shooting woes feel more like a mental block than anything. The offense is getting good looks, they just aren’t falling. Sometimes, that’s just basketball.

But that “mental block” has been lingering for more than a year now, and whether it’s coaching to get them out of it or players just seeing shots falling, something needs to get fixed in that area, and fast.

“It’s a mental thing fur sure, but we have to continue to instill confidence in our players,” Ezell said. “We have a lot of players that are capable of shooting way better percentages then they are right now. It’s just about getting in the gym, watching film to talk about what’s a good shot and what’s a bad shot and understanding, ‘Hey, a lot of those shots were good shots.’

“We have to continue to take them but we have to make sure we’re ready, feet are set and (asking) if you were expecting it and things like that. You have to have that mindset in preparation and in yourself to know that you’re going to get that shot.”

Tuesday’s game was a step in the right direction. UW handled its business against a team it lost to by 20 points last year in Arlington, shooting over 50% (24-for-46) from the field, 8-of-14 (57%) from 3-point range.

It had four players with nine points or more. That included 28 from senior transfer Norah Clark, who shot 10-of-14 (71%) from the field — a far cry from back-to-back games where she shot a combined 5-of-28 (17.8%).

The Cowgirls are never going to be a team that is going to shoot over 50% from the field night in and night out. But if they can hover around 40-42% consistently, they’ll be in good shape.

For now, there is no reason to panic on this team. But if the issues from the first two games persist much longer, it could get rocky really fast.