CHEYENNE — Going 5-5 last season caused a great deal of self-reflection for Natrona County’s football program.

The Mustangs had posted winning records 13 times since 2010. Last fall was the third time during that stretch they had finished .500. Their last losing season was 2009.

Natrona coach Steve Harshman and his staff thought simplicity was the key to turning things around.

“We pushed the reset button and went back to focusing on the fundamentals,” said Harshman, who is wrapping up his 36th season as the Mustangs’ head coach. “You can get into the trap of ‘more,’ when you start thinking about how you’re going to beat a program like Sheridan. You start thinking you have to have more plays, you have to practice more, you have to lift weights more.

“More, more, more. More is not always better. So, we pushed the reset button and limited the number of plays and limited some other things.”

The result of simplification is Natrona entering the Wyoming Clas 4A state championship game as one of the most dominant teams in recent memory.

The Mustangs (11-0) are No. 1 in 4A in rushing offense (276 yards per game) and scoring offense (39.4 points per game). They also top the list in rushing defense (104 ypg), passing defense (53 ypg), total defense (158 ypg) and scoring defense (4.3). Natrona is No. 2 in total offense (344 ypg).

It meets Cheyenne East (9-2) in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

“You don’t have enough time to practice all the plays in some playbooks,” Harshman said. “We had to have the discipline to find what we were good at and hold ourselves to that. When you simplify things, there’s less confusion, and everybody can play fast.”

Harshman notes that early season matchups rarely mean anything when it comes to the postseason. That’s especially true for Natrona’s 28-14 victory at East on Sept. 4, he said. The Thunderbirds were auditioning multiple quarterbacks when they fell behind 21-0 during the first quarter.

They’ve since settled on senior Trace Eldridge behind center. He has proven himself to be the state’s top dual-threat signal-caller. Eldridge averages a 4A-best 230.4 all-purpose yards per contest. A shade more than 126 of that comes on the ground, making him the third-leading rusher in 4A. He has 20 rushing touchdowns while passing for five more.

East coach Chad Goff describes the earlier loss to Natrona as being good for his ballclub. The Mustangs exposed weaknesses and helped East start figuring out its identity.

“That game helped point us in the right directions,” said Goff, who is in his 21st season as East’s head coach. “It helped us with our evaluation process and helped us find a quarterback. … We didn’t tackle well at all and dug ourselves a hole.

“We were down 14 (points) in the first five minutes. We learned some things we had to fix defensively. We’ve made good strides since then. The kids have started to understand the ‘why’ behind what we call.”

The T-Birds are the most statistically comparable to Natrona, ranking first in total offense (354 ypg) and second in scoring offense (31 ppg). They also rank second in scoring defense (15.7 ppg) and third in total defense (277 ypg).

Harshman describes East as being similar to his squad.

“We run a lot of the same stuff offensively. It’s almost like watching film of ourselves,” Harshman joked.

The Mustangs went 28 quarters without surrendering a point. That string ended late in the third quarter of last week’s semifinal when Cheyenne Central senior running back Tyrone Richards took a screen pass 17 yards for a touchdown.

“They’re solid everywhere,” Goff said about Natrona. “They’ve got good ends holding down the line of scrimmage with good tackles in between them. Their four linebackers are great, and their secondary does such a good job.

“They’re fast, and they’re doing such a good job in coverage. They’re going to try to keep you behind the sticks and make you start to throw the ball. Then they’re going to make sure that doesn’t work either.”