CODY — Wyoming followed the national swing toward Democrats in last week’s midterm election, but the state is not becoming competitive. That’s the assessment of University of Wyoming political science professor Ryan Williamson, who says the state’s real political fights will keep playing out inside the Republican Party.

“I’d describe Wyoming as moving left relative to the very strong Republican environment of 2024, not as becoming a competitive state,” Williamson said. “Democrats still aren’t competitive here statewide.”

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Harriet Hageman beat Democrat James Byrd 63.7% to 34%, a margin of about 30 points. President Donald Trump carried Wyoming by about 46 points in 2024. Williamson said the roughly 16-point swing toward Democrats was in line with the national shift. He added that Byrd’s 34% was the best showing by a Democrat for that seat in 30 years.

In the U.S. House race, Republican Chuck Gray won with the smallest vote share of any statewide Republican since 2008. Gray was competing against Democrat Lisa Kinney as well as Libertarian and Constitution Party candidates.

Williamson called it “a textbook midterm pattern.” Voters tend to judge the president’s party in a midterm, he said, and some 2024 Republican voters stayed home while moderates and Democrats were more motivated to vote.

A statewide survey Williamson cited found that 39% of Wyoming adults approve of the job Trump is doing while 49% disapprove, “even in Trump’s strongest state.”

A delegation in the minority

Starting in January, Wyoming’s three members of Congress will all be in the minority party. Williamson wrote that this changes what each can realistically accomplish.

For U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the current Senate majority whip, the shift is significant.

“Starting in January, there’s no Republican majority to whip,” Williamson said. “His job shifts from passing an agenda to slowing one down, and Wyoming loses its seat at the table where the Senate’s agenda gets set.”

Hageman will arrive as a freshman senator in the minority, choosing committee seats late from a short list. Williamson said that the Senate still gives individual members tools, such as the filibuster and amendments to must-pass bills, that let a senator trade a vote for a state priority.

“Gray arguably faces the hardest road,” he said. As a freshman in the House minority, Gray can introduce bills, “but getting them past introduction will be extremely difficult.”

Williamson expects more of Wyoming’s biggest policy fights, including those over energy and public lands, to play out through executive action and the courts rather than Congress.

The fight inside the GOP

As of Oct. 1, 78% of registered voters in Wyoming were Republicans. But in the survey, only 55% of adults called themselves Republicans and 26% called themselves independents. Williamson wrote that many people register Republican because the GOP primary is where most races are decided, even if they don’t strongly identify with the party.

“The real competition in Wyoming happens inside the Republican Party, and this year showed that the party is less unified than its registration numbers suggest,” he wrote.

In August, those voters mostly backed “traditional, pragmatic Republicans” in state races, Williamson wrote. Eric Barlow won the governor’s nomination over candidates backed by Trump and the Wyoming Republican Party. In November, the party’s Central Committee backed Proposition 1, a measure to reduce property taxes. It failed in all but one of the state’s 23 counties — Lincoln — and won just 41.75% statewide support.

But Williamson warned against reading the results as “a simple moderate takeover.” Trump-aligned candidates did well in federal races. Gray, a founding Freedom Caucus member, won a nine-candidate House primary with 25% of the vote.

“Wyoming voters seem to separate national politics, where they still lean strongly toward Trump-style Republicans, from state government, where they care more about budgets, services, and practical results,” he wrote. “That split between federal and state races is the dynamic I’d watch most closely going forward.”

Freedom Caucus takes a hit

Williamson added that the Wyoming Freedom Caucus “took a significant hit” during this year’s election cycle. Thirteen House incumbents lost their primaries, nine of them aligned with the caucus, leaving it with, at most, 10 reliable House votes — down from 35 last session — and about five in the Senate. Caucus chair Rep. Rachel Williams lost the secretary of state primary to Robert Short.

In the survey, 21% of Wyoming adults approved of how the caucus is handling its job and 51% disapproved. “Strongly disapprove” was the most common answer.

Williamson expects the Legislature to focus more on state and local issues. But he wouldn’t count the caucus out.

“In Wyoming, the Freedom Caucus effectively functions as a second party, since Democrats aren’t a viable option for many voters,” he said. “When the national mood shifts back rightwards, the caucus could regain ground within a cycle or two.”

Constitution Party’s test

Constitution Party candidate Rebecca Bextel won about 16% of the vote for governor, clearing the 10% needed to give the party major-party status. Williamson said the status comes with new demands: Candidates must file in late May and win a primary, and the party must elect precinct committee members and build county organizations.

“That’s a heavy lift for a party with a few hundred registered voters statewide,” he said.

Wyoming has seen this before, he added. In 2014, the Constitution and Libertarian parties both gained major status, but within two cycles the state was back to a two-party primary. Williamson said the next test will be the 2028 U.S. House race, a presidential year with higher turnout.

“History isn’t on the party’s side either,” he said. “No minor-party candidate has ever won a statewide office in Wyoming.”

Not monolithic

Williamson said that pocketbook issues dominate. Forty percent of survey respondents named the economy and cost of living as the state’s most important problems, nearly three times any other issue.

On many issues, he said, Wyoming voters are more pragmatic than people assume. Ninety-six percent oppose selling public lands to private buyers. Seventy percent oppose more large AI data centers, including a majority of Republicans. Fifty-nine percent support legal possession of marijuana for personal use.

“Wyoming is a conservative state,” said Williamson, “but it isn’t monolithic.”

The 2026 Wyoming Election Year Survey was conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming from Sept. 29 to Oct. 25 with 660 randomly selected Wyoming adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.