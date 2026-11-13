CHEYENNE — Oct. 9 saw what was, arguably, the best Class 1A nine-man game of the regular season.

Trailing by three scores in the third quarter, Pine Bluffs came roaring back to take a late lead, but left Sundance time for one last drive. The Bulldogs brought that all the way down to the goal line, where they faced a fourth-and-goal with eight seconds left.

The Hornets forced a fumble on the ensuing play, and were able to run out the clock to hold on for a 27-21 win. Now, nearly five weeks to the date since that game, those teams square off again at 1 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Only this time, much more than just seeding will be on the line. Instead, it will be for the nine-man state title.

The Hornets are looking to win their third consecutive crown and fourth in the last five years.

“We’re super proud,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. “When you look back at week one and you get the brakes beat off you, the season can go one of two ways. The kids can either come in Monday hungry or they can pout about it, and they didn’t pout one bit.”

The Hornets made replacing multiple all-state starters look easy and have picked up where they left off last year. Pine Bluffs continues to have one of the most dynamic offenses in nine-man, averaging a third-best 353 yards per game. More than 200 of that comes on the ground, backed by senior Gabe Federer and junior Ayden Soto.

Eli Currie is under center now and sits as nine-man’s No. 2 passer at just over 150 yards per game. Cade Fornstrom leads the team with 29 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

But defense is where the Hornets have leaned all season. Pine Bluffs holds opponents to a class-best 190 yards per game and has forced 35 total turnovers. Junior linebacker Joey Mohren leads the Hornets with 50 total tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss. Colby Lerwick and Kenny Lerwick have seven interceptions each.

While it’s been a great season for the Hornets yet again, it didn’t start that way. In the first game of the season, Pine Bluffs saw its nearly-two-year winning streak snapped at the hands of Class 2A Big Horn — a team that plays Friday in the 2A state title game.

Losing 55-0 was a humbling experience, but it was one nearly every player and coach used to remember what losing felt like. Since then, Gray has seen a fundamental shift in his team.

“It helped us realize that last year was last year and nobody owes us anything,” Gray said. “If we want to get back to where we want to be, then we have to put the work in.

“… A lot of these guys were in supporting roles a year ago, where they could get away with some things at practice because the eyes weren’t on them. Early in the year, our practice habits maybe weren’t where they needed to be. But they’ve gotten consistently better at that each week.”

On the other side of that goal line stand on Oct. 9 sits Sundance. That game left left a lasting impression on the Bulldogs, coach Brad Krueger said.

“They really want another chance, and they’ve had a sour taste in their mouth after how it ended last game,” Krueger said. “Those are heart-breakers, and having it in the back of their heads is crucial because we need an edge, especially against Pine.”

Sundance enters the state championship as the No. 1 offense in the classification at 407.4 yards per game.

The Bulldogs are led by two of nine-man’s top players in Kade Mills and Lyman Halverson. Mills is third in nine-man in rushing and has also thrown for 1,295 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year. Mills also leads the team in tackles and defensive points per game at 103 and 25.3, respectively.

Halverson is second on the team in total rushing yards (939) and leads the Bulldogs in receptions (36), yards (736) and touchdowns (nine).

“They’re such good leaders on and off the field, and it starts with that mentality and the willingness to take over a game and break a play open when they need to,” Krueger said. “They’re very confident ball carriers, and they’re dangerous in the open field. Lyman is more of a speedy guy who can catch it in the open field or give a sweep to and Kade is more of a power runner. They’re a good combination and offset each other really well.”

Defense is the area in which Krueger believes his team has made the most strides. After struggling to start the year, the Bulldogs now sit as the No. 5-ranked defense and allow 275 yards per game.

“Coming from 11-man to nine-man was a shock because you have to cover the same amount of grass with two less people,” Krueger said. “At the beginning of the year, it was difficult, but with Lyman and Kade back in our secondary, it’s dangerous for teams to throw against us. Our defense up front and our linebackers have been improving day by day and week by week.”

Both coaches expect the game to be just as tight as it was Oct. 9. Turnovers and special teams played a big role in the outcome of that game, and both coaches believe it will be a similar story come Saturday.

“Not to toot our own horn, but we pride ourselves in special teams,” Gray said. “Of all the texts Coach (Nick) Yelton sends me, a lot of it is about special teams. He prides himself on that, and he’s trying to put the kids in good spots to be successful. We have a different kickoff unit every week, depending on what the other team has. It’s fun to do the chess match, but also add special teams to that.”

Pine Bluffs enters the game knowing what to expect and with a wealth of experience playing in the state championship. Sundance’s players, however, have never played in this game. Managing those emotions early on will be critical, according to Krueger.

“We’ve been preaching all week that this is just another football game,” Krueger said. “The field is still 100 yards long, 53.5 yards wide, and it’s just another football game.

“We’re trying to get their nerves as low as we can pregame, and we’ll just start with something smooth to take those nerves away from there.”