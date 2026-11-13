Good morning, and Happy Friday!

WyoLotto is launching four new games Sunday, which CEO Jon Clontz hopes will entice a younger audience and also allow the company to continue competing with sports betting and prediction markets.

A local man accused of attempted second-degree murder has agreed to a retrial of his case, following a mistrial on Nov. 6. Adrian Maggos faces a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Matthew Kerlee on April 30. If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison.

Meanwhile, a potential operations transfer of the National Center for Atmospheric Research-Wyoming Supercomputing Center, located in west Cheyenne, is on hold as a lawsuit filed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research continues through the court process. UCAR argues that the move is part of a broader pattern of political retaliation by President Trump against Colorado, is not in accordance with law and would cause irreparable harm if allowed to proceed.

In ToDo, Carlee Elders previews the expanded holiday kickoff for downtown Cheyenne that's designed to encourage residents to explore downtown and support local businesses. The festivities begin Nov. 21 with a new Holiday Night Market, as well as Capitol Avenue’s Lighting the Legacy and the Cheyenne Depot Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

And in Sports, WyoSports staff members preview Saturday's prep football championships at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, including the Class 4A clash between #1 Natrona and #2 Cheyenne East.

Thanks for reading!