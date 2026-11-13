Good morning!

Our final looks at the teams competing in the Wyoming high school football state championship games appeared in the print editions of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Laramie Boomerang this morning.

Two of the state's best offenses and stingiest defenses will take the field when Cheyenne East meets Natrona County for the Class 4A title on Saturday.

Pine Bluffs came from behind to beat Sundance during the regular season. The teams meet again Saturday for the Class 1A nine-man title. Pine Bluffs is trying to win their third consecutive state title and fourth in the past five season.

Burlington returns to the six-man state championship game for the fifth consecutive season, where it faces Casper Christian. The Mountaineers are only playing their fourth varsity season. Burlington won the title in 2023.

Our Alex Taylor has his latest set of Mountain West football power rankings.

Our Matt Atencio writes that the University of Wyoming women's basketball team showed positive signs offensively during a win over Texas-Arlington. However, many of the same problems that plagued the Cowgirls last season appear to be present this winter.

Have a great Friday!