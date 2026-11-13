Good morning, and hope it's a good start to a Friday!

State lawmakers of both parties will spend time Saturday electing the leaders who will guide them through the upcoming general session in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The makeup of the 69th Wyoming Legislature will be dramatically different from what it has been during the last two general sessions, as the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus is no longer in control of the House.

University of Wyoming political science professor Ryan Williamson says the state’s real political fights will keep playing out inside the Republican Party although the state followed the national swing toward Democrats in last week’s midterm election.

Our colleagues at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle report that members of the Cheyenne City Council voted to postpone consideration of an amendment after discussing industrial noise standards and their potential impacts on data centers, construction businesses and other industrial operations.

For WyoSports, be sure to check out high school state championship previews for the Class 1A six-man, 1A nine-man and 4A games. Alex Taylor also provides his weekly Mountain West football power rankings before Wyoming''s game at UTEP.

Have a good Friday, and enjoy the reading!