Cheyenne and Laramie County

Classic Conversations: Lunch & Learn

Nov. 13, noon-1 p.m. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest for an informal, entertaining discussion and musical insights about the upcoming Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert "Shostakovich Triumphant." Attend in the Cottonwood Room or watch the recording on the CSO website. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Paddle of the Plains Pickleball Tournament

Nov. 13-14. Free to attend. The Picklr hosts its second annual pickleball tournament featuring women's, men's and mixed doubles divisions, plus a Friday evening Fantastic 9s rotating partner event. There will be raffles, a beer garden, and the net proceeds benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. The Picklr, 3741 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne. wyopickleball.org or cheyenneanimalshelter.org

CLTP: Stephen King's "Misery"

Nov. 13-15, 7 p.m. shows, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Price $19-29. This psychological thriller based on Stephen King’s novel "Misery" follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash and wakes up captive in a secluded home owned by his self-identified “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. Annie forces Paul to write a new "Misery" novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go. Mary Godfrey Playhouse. 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. Cheyennelittletheatre.org

LCCC's "Reasons to Be Pretty"

Nov. 13-14, 7 p.m. Laramie County Community College's theater program presents Neil LaBute's “Reasons to Be Pretty,” a comedy-drama exploring relationships, personal insecurities and society's obsession with physical appearance. The production features an unconventional rotating stage design and contains adult content and language — not recommended for audiences under 18. LCCC, College Community Center Playhouse, 1400 E. College Drive. For information lccc.wy.edu/theatre or tickets lccc.wy.edu/theatretickets

VFW Post 1881 Craft & Flea Market

Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Shop a creative lineup of local vendors featuring jewelry, crochet items, leather goods, license plate birdhouses and more unique finds, with lunch available on-site. Held in memory of Deloss Schaefer, the event supports local veterans. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. Suzie, 307-632-4053

Food Drive Movie: “The Wild Robot”

Nov. 14, 10 a.m. Capitol Cinema 16 hosts a free screening of DreamWorks' "The Wild Robot." One ticket is one nonperishable or canned food item donated at the door to benefit the local food bank. First come, first served. Capitol Cinema 16, 3410 Concord Road. facebook.com/cheyennemovies

Festive Layers: A Decoupage Workshop

Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $20. Head to the Botanic Gardens for a decoupage wood ornament class and make your own unique creation to add to your winter decorations. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. botanic.org

The Merry Christmas Spider

Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $40. Celebrate the holiday season by creating a beaded spider ornament for your Christmas tree. Participants will receive all supplies and learn about the Christmas spider tradition from Cheyenne Botanic Gardens volunteer Yvonne Peterson. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. botanic.org

Seasonal Photo Op

Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. Pose for seasonal photos taken by a professional photographer. Each group receives two digital images delivered by early December. Registration is required. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Unraveling Dark Family Lore Using the Genealogical Proof Standard

Nov. 14, 3-4:30 p.m. Stumbled upon a somber discovery or murky old family rumor in your genealogy research? Oranda Davis guides you through the darker side of genealogy, using the Genealogical Proof Standard to help you find the truth. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Girls' Night Out: Flamingle into the Holidays

Nov. 14, 4-8 p.m. Free. Girls' Day Out - Wyoming is hosting an elevated evening of holiday shopping, sipping and pampering, featuring a curated selection of vendors, beauty and wellness experiences, and a bar with adult and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. facebook.com/girlsdayoutwyo/

St. Martin's Lantern Walk

Nov. 14, 5-6 p.m. $5. St. Martin’s Day is a beloved children’s holiday in Germany, celebrated with songs, stories and lanterns. Join the Botanic Gardens to learn the traditions, make your own lantern and finish with a short parade around the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. botanic.org

CSO: "Shostakovich Triumphant"

Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. $12.50-$55. This concert will showcase the vibrant Overture to Glinka’s "Ruslan" and "Ludmilla." Experience the emotional depth of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring Myra Monfort Artist-in-Residence Zuill Bailey. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. Cheyennesymphony.org

The Art of the Personal Narrative: From Insight to Impact

Nov. 15, 1-3 p.m. In this three-week series, learn how to transform personal experiences into compelling narratives by developing an authentic voice, structuring scenes and building narrative tension. Participants leave with a practical storytelling toolkit and a working draft of their own essay. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Senior Planet: Understanding Frauds & Scams

Nov. 17, 10-11:15 a.m. Learn to spot the most common scams, get tips for avoiding them and find out what to do if you get scammed — including a look at how AI contributes to increasingly complex fraud through emails, texts and deepfakes. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Craig Johnson Book Signing

Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. The bestselling Wyoming author will be joined by special guest A Martinez from the television series "Longmire" as he shares excerpts from his newest book, "Have Courage: Longmire Stories," followed by audience questions and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Discover and Discuss: Black Life in Wyoming: Cowboys, Coal and Community

Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. This is a new lecture series put on at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. This month, Brigida R. Blasi's talk will highlight the overlooked contributions to Wyoming's mining, ranching and rodeo history. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. oldwestmuseum.org

Cheyenne Audubon: Native Plants and Biodiversity Talk

Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Free. Speaker Erin Bentley, associate director of the University of Wyoming's Biodiversity Institute, will discuss how native Wyoming plants and floral biodiversity support bird populations and healthy ecosystems — and how you can start your own native plant journey. Laramie County Library, Sunflower Room, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon.org or CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com

Library for All Thanksgiving Potluck

Nov. 18, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Adults and teens ages 16 and older with disabilities are invited for crafts, science activities and LEGO fun. Participants should attend with their staff or caregiver. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Small Business Showcase

Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hear pitches from local small business owners, share your passion with an audience and get to know your neighbors at this networking event for Laramie County businesses, presented in partnership with the Wyoming SBDC Network. No registration required. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Cuentos y Amigos — Spanish Storytime

Nov. 18, 6-7 p.m. Join LCLS and CHISPA for a special bilingual storytime featuring stories, songs, snacks and a craft in Spanish and English. This month's theme is thankfulness. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

"A Home for Steamboat" Book Tour

Nov. 19, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Children and families. Catch the Cheyenne stop of the "A Home for Steamboat" library book tour, featuring an entertaining reading and book talk by author Casey Rislov and illustrator Zak Pullen. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Living Room Conversations: Politics & Personal Relationships

Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Share a meal and take part in a guided, respectful discussion — no debate, just open and curious conversation — exploring how to stay connected and find common ground across political differences. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

American Warrior Initiative Gala

Nov. 19, 5:30-8 p.m. $25. Join an elegant evening honoring those who have served, featuring a fine dinner from Bluffs Bakery and Currie's Dining, cocktails, a silent auction and an inspiring keynote from former Navy SEAL Jason Redman — culminating in the presentation of a fully trained service dog to a deserving local veteran. Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. givebutter.com/HighPlainsGala, Rose McIntyre, 307-287-0365

Ongoing

ArtFest

Though Dec. 7. Step into the 27th Annual Senior ArtFest, presented by Laramie County Senior Services, featuring original artwork by artists 60 and older that highlight the skill that comes with a lifetime of creativity. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Second Friday Artwalk

Every second Friday of the month from 5-8 p.m. Free for all ages. Join this monthly celebration of artists and their work from around Cheyenne. Experience art, food and music, as well as a unique, local venue being showcased each month. Downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091

John Keeling Watercolor Exhibit

Through Dec. 31. Wyoming watercolorist John Keeling will be the featured artist at Open Door Studio and Gallery during November’s Second Friday Artwalk. His exhibition of bold, loose-style watercolor paintings featuring Western landscapes and wildlife will debut with a 5 p.m. reception and remain on display through December. Open Door Studio & Gallery, 1609 Central Ave. odsgallery.com