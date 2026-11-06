Analysts call Democratic midterm victories historic, question lasting impact

(The Center Square) – Political analysts described Democrats' sweeping midterm victories as a historic electoral wave Thursday, raising questions about the future of President Donald Trump's Republican coalition and whether Democrats can sustain their newfound support.

During a post-election discussion hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, analysts compared Tuesday's results to the Democratic landslide of 1974, when voters delivered a decisive rebuke to Republicans in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.

Sean Trende, an AEI nonresident fellow and senior elections analyst at RealClearPolitics, described the election as a "100-year flood," while Jacob Rubashkin, deputy editor of Inside Elections, said it represented one of the most dominant performances by a political party in half a century.

Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress, making significant gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa and Ohio.

Despite Democrats' sweeping victories, however, Rubashkin cautioned against interpreting the results as evidence of enduring voter sentiment, emphasizing how quickly political allegiances can shift.

"Coalitions are borrowed, not owned, and you're always on the clock when it comes to the level of support you can expect from voters," he said. "This is a lesson that Republicans should have learned after '22 and '24, and it's a lesson that Democrats should probably heed heading into 2028."

Rubashkin pointed particularly to younger men and voters in South Texas, demographic groups that had shifted toward Republicans in recent elections before returning to Democrats on Tuesday.

He also credited Democrats with fielding candidates in districts previously considered unwinnable, allowing them to capitalize on the nationwide shift.

"To take advantage of a wave, you have to have boats in the water," he said.

Trende argued that the results reflected a collapse of Trump's electoral coalition rather than a fundamental shift in Americans' political allegiances. He compared the election to 1974, when Republicans suffered major losses that did not translate into a permanent Democratic advantage in many of the affected districts.

Trende said Trump entered his second term with a promising coalition that included increased support from Hispanic and Black voters, but subsequently alienated portions of that electorate through his administration's policies.

He specifically cited immigration enforcement, tariffs affecting agricultural states and foreign policy decisions that contributed to higher fuel prices.

"Everything he did alienated the new Republican coalition," Trende said, arguing that some of those voters subsequently stayed home or voted against Republicans.

Chris Stirewalt, a senior fellow at AEI and political editor at NewsNation who moderated the discussion, similarly described the results as a broader repudiation of Republicans than the party experienced during Trump's first midterm election in 2018. He pointed particularly to shifts among white women, a demographic he characterized as an important source of Republican electoral support.

The panelists also examined whether Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts ahead of the election had backfired. Trende cautioned against drawing that conclusion from the results of a single election, arguing that the Democratic wave was so substantial that many Republican incumbents likely would have lost under previous district boundaries.

"No one who is trying to gerrymander draws for a Democratic plus 14 or Republican plus 14 year," he said. "You don't draw your map for a 100-year flood."

In North Carolina, Trende estimated that Democrats would have achieved roughly the same 10-4 congressional majority under an earlier map drawn by court-appointed special masters. He offered a similar assessment of Texas, where two Republican-held districts that Democrats won had not become less Republican under the new map.

Trende emphasized that the maps will also be used in the 2028 and 2030 elections, making their longer-term effects difficult to assess.

Despite the scale of their victories, the analysts also questioned whether Democrats would interpret the election as a mandate for sweeping legislative changes. Rubashkin suggested that the party's new congressional majority may find greater agreement on investigating the Trump administration than on advancing major policy initiatives.

"I don't think there's going to be much legislating. I don't think there's going to be much hard policy," he said. "I think where everyone in the caucus can agree is investigations, is oversight."

Stirewalt also suggested that Democrats could draw lessons from the post-Watergate period by emphasizing government ethics and congressional reform rather than pursuing an expansive legislative agenda.

"The issue that works for Democrats in this moment is ethics. It's reform. It's banning stock trades," he said, arguing that the party has an opportunity to position itself as an advocate for cleaning up Washington.

Looking toward 2028, the panelists cautioned that even historic midterm victories do not necessarily predict the outcome of the next presidential election, particularly given how substantially voter coalitions have shifted in recent election cycles.