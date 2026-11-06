UNLV wipes out Wyoming volleyball, Cowgirls’ postseason path hits roadblock

LARAMIE — Postseason expansion to six teams benefited University of Wyoming volleyball in 2025.

That luxury dissolved in 2026.

The path toward the four-team Mountain West Tournament narrowed as UNLV rallied for a 20-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-16 win over the Cowgirls on Thursday night at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

It snapped the Rebels’ three-match skid in the series and pushed their winning streak to three. UW dropped its fifth match in seven tries. UW's series sweep this past weekend at Nevada snapped a four-match skid.

UW (12-12 overall, 5-8 MW) sits seventh in the league standings with five regular-season matches left before the top four teams battle in the conference tournament Nov. 24-25 in Las Vegas.

“For most of the match, we were really good offensively,” Cowgirls coach Kaylee Prigge said. “For most of the match, we needed to get a couple more stops. That changed it in the four set and I think we ran out of gas there.”

Entering Thursday, UW sat a win behind UNLV and two behind University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico, who share fourth.

Grand Canyon and University of California, Davis share second.

Results from a rubber match with UNLV (11-13, 7-6) on Saturday and a series visit from University of California, Davis a week later — could determine postseason fate.

“We have been really focused on one match a time and just taking care of what we control,” Prigge said. “Obviously, we did not get the result tonight, but the message to the team was nothing changes for us. We have got a lot to still play for and we are going to get back to the drawing board, get some rest and try and split with these guys on Saturday.”

The 2025 Cowgirls reached the MW Tournament for the first time since it shifted to a six-team format in 2021. It’s back to four teams, despite the departure of Utah State (2025 league champions), Colorado State, San Diego State, Boise State and Fresno State to the Pac-12.

League-leading Hawaii, University of California, Davis and UTEP joined the Mountain West.

UW finished third in the 2025 regular-season standings and became the highest-placing returning team.

A match-high 22 kills from UNLV’s Jaida Harris — the league’s preseason player of the year — countered a UW attack that featured three Cowgirls with double-digit kills.

“(Harris) is really talented,” Prigge said. “I think she has improved since last year. She is dynamic. You can find her from multiple places on the court and she can hit a lot of different shots. She has got a range. It is hard to stop her, for sure.”

Reigning league offensive player of the week Paige Lauterwasser led the Cowgirls with 20 kills, which followed a career-high 26 on Saturday. Emma Winter and Addy Thorington added 13 and 10 kills, respectively.

“This was definitely a tough loss for us, but what I really appreciate about this team is how close and connected we are,” Thorington said. “I know we are going to be able to bounce back and give another fight on Saturday.”

UNLV’s Basia Latos and Rheanna Deen-Jackson supported with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

UW’s Anna Williams notched six blocks with five kills, while UW’s Sara Quigley dished 48 assists.

A 4-0 UW run evened things 18-18 in the second set, then block assists from Harris and Deen-Jackson secured the set win.

The frame featured 17 ties and four lead changes.

A 6-1 UW run gifted it a 12-7 lead in the third set — its largest lead in the frame — before UNLV tied things 16-16, then closed on a 5-2 run.

The Rebels separated the fourth set on a 17-8 run.

UW’s 11-3 opening to the first set paved a path for five Lauterwasser kills.

Lauterwasser notched three kills on her first three swings. Her fourth and fifth kills pushed UW ahead 10-2, before a 6-1 Rebels run sliced their deficit to 14-12. They trailed by two again — 16-14 — UW’s thinnest lead from that point on.

Ruby Jensen’s kill clinched the set.

“Was really impressed with us in the first set,” Prigge said. “Even in the second set, we hit .351 as a team and sided out at 70%. We just couldn’t stop them.”

The Cowgirls hosts UNLV at 3 p.m. Saturday.