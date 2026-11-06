Maggos' attempted murder trial handed to jurors, no verdict yet

CHEYENNE — Adrian Maggos’ trial concluded Thursday with closing arguments, but no verdict had been reached after roughly six hours of deliberation by jurors.

Maggos is accused of shooting Matthew Kerlee while the two fought outside Maggos’ residence on April 30.

After discussions between the defense and prosecution on Wednesday, jurors were given the option of finding Maggos guilty of second-degree attempted murder or a lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, unless he is found not guilty.

Closing arguments

Prosecutor Steve McManamen focused his closing argument on Kerlee, saying he would have died had he not received emergency surgery.

McManamen added that Kerlee, despite not being a “perfect victim,” felt compelled to testify, admitting to his regular drug use and to swinging at Maggos first.

“Matt doesn’t cast himself as a hero in this story,” McManamen said. “He doesn’t even cast himself as a hero in life.”

Cassie Craven delivered the defense’s closing argument, asserting that Maggos was protecting his family from his former partner, Parres Mondragon, a “toxic and abusive woman.”

“Her actions will now dictate the life of this young man,” Craven said, adding that this case began with Mondragon, when she allegedly texted Maggos threats and said Kerlee would come “beat (Maggos’) ass.”

Craven told jurors that the prosecution’s case was incomplete, citing that Kerlee had messaged Maggos to “come outside,” but claims Maggos was waiting for him outside when he arrived at the residence. Craven alleged that Kerlee said he never saw a gun, questioning his testimony that he was hit by a gun he did not see.

McManamen clarified that Kerlee’s testimony was that he never saw a gun before he was shot in the chest, but that Kerlee did see the weapon when it was used to hit him over the head.

McManamen alleged that Mondragon sent the text asking Maggos to come outside from Kerlee’s phone.

The case was handed to jurors at 11 a.m., though they were unable to reach a verdict as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Deliberations are expected to continue Friday.