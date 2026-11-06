Cody downs Cheyenne Central in first round of 4A state volleyball tourney

CHEYENNE — Cody showed why it was the West Region’s No. 1 seed throughout Friday’s match with Cheyenne Central.

The Indians — the East’s No. 4 seed — stayed close early in each set before Cody used a surge to pull away for a 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 victory during the first round of the Wyoming Class 4A state volleyball tournament Thursday afternoon at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

“We started a little bit slow, and nerves got ahold of us,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “We never got into a rhythm, we didn’t pass well, and we played just OK. The unfortunate part is when you’re at state, you have to play your best.

“We have a lot of players who have played in state games in other sports, and they’ve played volleyball in the (Wyoming) Center before, but state is completely different. There’s a lot at stake, and there are nerves that come with that.”

A 5-0 run helped the Fillies (23-8 overall) grab control of the opening set 10-4. They stretched that lead to nine points twice.

Central (21-14) appeared to find its footing to start the second set by grabbing a 5-1 lead. However, Cody raced back and narrowed the advantage to 7-6. The Fillies pulled ahead 13-12 and never trailed after that.

“We did a much better job of passing the ball and getting our hitters swings in those second and third sets,” Bratton-Vega said. “When we’re playing aggressive and attacking the ball, we’re a pretty good team. We just didn’t want to make any mistakes, so we started tipping the ball over and things like that.

“We served better in those games and made some runs, and we were digging their big outside (hitter) better. We got some of her balls in the air, and that allowed us to go back at them offensively. When you can keep the rally going, you have a better chance of getting points.”

The Indians also started strongly in the third set, going up 10-6 early. A 5-1 spurt helped Cody pull ahead 11-10. The Fillies never relinquished the lead the rest of the way.

Central was led by sophomore outside hitter Deijah Ard-Cessna with seven kills, while senior Irelyn Hixson posted five. Junior setter Chaney Birt dished out 19 assists to go with nine digs.

Junior libero Madison Benne tallied 12 digs. Senior Ellese Klaassen registered nine digs.

The Indians will try to extend their season when they face Evanston in an elimination match at 1 p.m. today. A loss sends Central home, while a win means it has at least one more match in its season.

“We just have to get back to playing with heart,” Bratton-Vega said. “We still have something to play for. We are a team of 17, and we have to come together and play for each other. We have to be all in.”