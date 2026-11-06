Man arrested after 6-hour standoff in October pleads not guilty, faces trial in February

CHEYENNE — A local man involved in a six-hour standoff with law enforcement in October pleaded not guilty Thursday during his arraignment in Laramie County District Court.

Brian Kuzma is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer, according to court documents.

Cody Jerabek, Kuzma’s lawyer, asked Judge Catherine Rogers to lower his bond, saying that Kuzma is a “lifelong member of the community,” and that they could arrange testing conditions to “alleviate concerns” related to alcohol use.

Rogers said she felt that the concern was not related to substance abuse, but rather with how Kuzma’s relationship with those around him had “gone south.”

“You don’t have to have lived in the community very long to know the Kuzma family,” Rogers said in court, adding that she believes Brian Kuzma and his family are safer while he is in jail.

Jerabek said he did not want to disclose more information than necessary, but he felt alcohol and mental health were at play in this case. Rogers said she feels Kuzma might get worse if he was released and he was still restricted from contacting his family, as he is now.

Rogers denied the request, but said if Jerabek and Kuzma have a plan where he has support and is treated for the appropriate concerns, then she would consider lowering the bond.

Kuzma’s trial has been scheduled to start the week of Feb. 16. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison.

The standoff

Kuzma was arrested on Oct. 7 after an incident that began at the home of his parents, Barbara and Larry Kuzma, near 4400 Greenfield Court.

At around 3 p.m. that day, Brian Kuzma drove to his parents’ house with his firearm, first threatening to shoot himself in the head and then pointing the gun away from the home and shooting west toward a tree, according to court documents.

Larry Kuzma ran inside his home and barricaded himself. He then called officers around 3:26 p.m. When Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, Brian Kuzma could not be located.

Barbara Kuzma told deputies that Brian Kuzma had called her, and said he had returned to his home at 5310 Imperial Court.

The Cheyenne Police/Laramie County Sheriff Joint SWAT Team, crisis negotiators and the bomb squad were called to assist LCSO with locating and apprehending Brian Kuzma. Around 6 p.m., residents within a one-block radius of Imperial Court and Majestic Place received text messages or automated calls telling them to shelter in place.

Following multiple attempts to communicate with Brian Kuzma, SWAT breached his garage door and sent in unmanned drones through a door that connected to Brian Kuzma’s residence. He was found barricaded inside a bathroom and apprehended a short time later.

At 10:26 p.m., an alert was sent to residents saying, “There is no longer a threat to the public. No further safety concerns.”