Barrasso, Hageman and Gray undeterred by changing majority

CHEYENNE — When Democrats take control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in January, Wyoming’s all-Republican congressional delegation will be forced to govern in the minority party, with newcomers in both chambers.

In the House, Democrats are on track to gain their largest majority since the early 1990s, and in the Senate, they are projected to flip seven Republican seats, depending on the final vote counts in Alaska and Mississippi.

Current U.S. Rep. and U.S. Sen.-elect Harriet Hageman and current Wyoming Secretary of State and U.S. Rep.-elect Chuck Gray, along with senior U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, will face both structural and procedural hurdles that limit their ability to influence policy or shape legislation.

Barrasso, who has served as majority whip since January 2025, is expected to retain his role in leadership and transition to minority whip, but his responsibilities in the minority party will be much different.

As majority whip, he was responsible for whipping votes, building a coalition, ushering through President Donald Trump’s nominations and moving policy in his preferred direction. In the new Congress, he will be charged with ensuring message cohesion within Senate Republicans.

Barrasso provided a statement to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle addressing his party’s losses Tuesday and their message going forward.

“Republicans had a tough night. We lost great senators in hard races. In Alaska and Mississippi, we continue to fight,” his statement said. “There are clear lessons to be learned from the results. First, we should listen to what voters unmistakably said. Their priorities must always come first. Our job is to forcefully act on them.

“Senate Republicans have an opportunity and obligation to show our voters that we are fighting for them.”

Ryan Williamson, associate professor of political science in UW’s School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, explained why staying on message is going to be especially difficult after Tuesday’s results.

“I can imagine there are going to be a lot of Republicans who won’t necessarily want to just go along, given the repudiation that we saw across the country,” he said.

Barrasso’s statement concluded by laying out Senate Republicans’ road map as the minority party.

“In the Senate, we will aggressively oppose terrible ideas that drive our country toward the socialism Democrats embraced. Our commitment is to common sense. And our focus should not waver from the top priority of driving down prices that have remained stubbornly too high. I’m here for the fight. I know my colleagues are too,” he said.

Hageman will move from the House to the Senate, and be a freshman senator.

Williamson said she will have to take advantage of the more individualistic liberties the Senate offers, such as the filibuster, in addition to offering amendments to must-pass legislation, to potentially influence policy.

“I’m thinking about government funding bills that Congress will want to pass to keep the government operating. That creates an opportunity to say OK, well, in exchange for my vote to get this thing over the finish line, then you have to include my pet project in it,” Williamson said.

In a statement to the WTE, Hageman outlined her plan to continue her work from the House into the Senate, no matter the change in majority.

“I am eager to build upon my accomplishments from the House by accelerating an aggressive legislative agenda in the Senate,” she wrote. “While control of Congress has changed, my priorities have not. I will continue pursuing sound legislative solutions to support Wyoming’s working people, such as our ranchers, truckers, and miners, with the same determination that has defined my House tenure.

“I also look forward to my new role in vetting presidential appointments and judicial nominees to ensure individuals who are confirmed will adhere to the Constitution.”

Gray, who served as a representative in the Wyoming Legislature, does not have those options, Williamson said.

“Being a rank-and-file member in your first term in the House minority in 2026 leaves you with pretty little influence in terms of the legislative process,” he said.

Williamson emphasized that while Gray could introduce bills, getting them past introduction would be extremely difficult, particularly with the majority Democrats will hold.

“Democrats won so many seats that they can actually afford to lose, you know, approximately 30 Democratic votes before they even have to think about negotiating with Republicans on legislation,” he said.

Gray provided a statement to the WTE, where he thanked Wyoming voters for their trust and pledged to fight for them in the lower chamber.

“The time is now to look past the election and work together to help all of Wyoming. My focus is to continue to work for the people of Wyoming and to listen. I look forward to working with the people of Wyoming to address the real challenges we face and to protect the Wyoming way of life,” Gray wrote.

Overall, Williamson said he believes Barrasso, Hageman and Gray will face difficulties once the new Democratic majorities are seated in January.

“It’s gonna be a huge uphill battle for Wyoming’s delegation to help pursue the Trump agenda in Congress once the new session starts in 2027,” he said.