Taylor: Want to play for Sundance Wicks? Rebound.

Madden Smiley walked out of the locker room donning a large chain following his first career college game earlier this week.

The University of Wyoming freshman was awarded with the chain — which represents the team’s most valuable player after each win — for the numbers he put up against Regis University on Tuesday night.

While Smiley tallied six points, one block and one assist, that’s not why he was recognized. The freshman was given the chain after hauling in eight rebounds in just 20 minutes, 41 seconds of playing time.

“We always try to get above 75% (of the total rebounds), because the statistics know that we will win games if we do that,” Smiley said. “… For me, with going to get rebounds, I know it helps us win games. It helps us get possessions. So, whenever a shot goes up, my mindset is always to get in there and crash and try to get a rebound.”

Smiley was the prime example of what third-year head coach Sundance Wicks expects from his players in the rebounding department, regardless of position or size. Louisiana Monroe transfer Renars Sondors was the opposite after playing over half of the opening 20 minutes against Regis.

“We couldn’t get Renars to rebound (Tuesday),” Wicks said. “He had zero rebounds in 11 minutes, so I didn’t play him in the second half. I’m not going to play guys who don’t defend and rebound.”

Bringing up the disappointment of Sondors’ performance on the glass led to Wicks’ first unprovoked Dr. Seuss reference of the season.

“If you have the heart the size of the Grinch, you can get a rebound,” Wicks said. “You don’t need Cindy Freakin’ Lou Who to come up and tell you, ‘Grinch, you can come down for the Whoville celebration.’ No. If you have the heart the size of the Grinch, you can get a rebound.

“So, some guys have to get a little bit bigger of a heart, or a heart in general. It’s like the Tin Man around here.”

Wicks has long prided himself on getting guards to attack the glass.

Four of UW’s top six rebounders a year ago were guards, including team leaders Naz Meyer and Khaden Bennett (each with 4.9 per game).

Meyer, Bennett, Smiley, Parker Gerrits (three), Uriyah Rojas (one) and Michael Mora (two) combined for 24 of the Cowboys’ 41 rebounds against Regis. Twelve of UW’s rebounds came on the offensive side.

“We have to be a team where everybody wants to do the dirty work,” Wicks said. “That’s why Madden Smiley was in here with the ‘do your job’ chain, because in 20 minutes, he got eight rebounds. He’s (6-foot-3). He’s a dog. It doesn’t matter what your size is. Are you a dog or not?”

Mora had another example of how to get on Wicks’ bad side. The California State, Monterey Bay transfer dunked on Regis’ Drake Walker to put the Cowboys up 84-41 with less than seven minutes left to play.

Mora was immediately called for a technical for taunting Walker below the basket.

“I have two kids that are in school,” Wicks said. “(My daughter, Grace, and son, Skywalker) are big. If Grace and Sky ever picked on someone smaller than them and got in their face, I’d be livid. Absolutely livid. We don’t pick fights, we finish them. That’s what we talk about in our locker room.

“When you dunk on somebody, you celebrate with us. You don’t make it about you and embarrass somebody else. That’s not who we are. I respect (Regis head coach Rex Walters) and their program way too much for him to do something like that.

“He caught a body. It was a body now. That was a fun dunk, but make it about us. Celebrate with your guys. Look at the bench. Raise the roof. I don’t know what kids do nowadays, but raise the roof.”

Wicks wasn’t perfect during the Cowboys’ season opener, either. With 16:01 left to play in the first half, Wicks ran across the floor and into the paint following a whistle.

“I thought it was the (under-16-minute media timeout),” Wicks said. “I looked up, and (the official) is yelling at me. He said, ‘Get off the floor.’ I’m like, ‘It’s the media.’ I look, and it’s at 16:01. I was like, ‘God dang it, I’m sorry.’

“That was not a finer moment for me.”