Annual car show raises more than $50,000 for local charities

CHEYENNE – The seventh annual charity classic car show “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – Under the Stars” was held Aug. 15 at Frontier Park, and the event was once again a success, raising more than $50,000 for local charities.

The car show was a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 Cheyenne and its sister organization, Daughters of Penelope Anemoi Chapter 455 of Cheyenne.

This year, funds were raised for Veterans' Rock, Rooted in Cheyenne, Family Promise of Cheyenne, The Arc of Laramie County and AHEPA Chapter 211 local scholarships.

Firmly established as the premier charity classic car show in the tri-state region, the show is automotive enthusiasts celebrating the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way, which is their motto – and they feel that they once again succeeded in their mission this year.

Approximately 450 people attended the show and enjoyed viewing the many classic cars, cigars, food, beverage and live music. In addition, auto-related vendor booths were present at the event.

Cheyenne AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211, the event's volunteer organizing group, expresses heartfelt thanks to sponsors and underwriters whose contributions have helped raise more than $400,000 for local charities over the past seven years.