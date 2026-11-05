City engineer requests $1.17 million increase to Reed Avenue rail project design contract

CHEYENNE – Members of the Cheyenne City Council are considering a contract modification that would nearly double the cost of design work on the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor Project.

The item, which was discussed at the council’s Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, would add $1,166,647 to the existing design contract for the project.

Before the modification, the design contract amount was $1,320,919. If the additional funding request is ultimately approved, it would total $2,487,566.

The Reed Avenue project plan was first drawn up in 2018 after the city’s engineering department received $4 million from the 2017 sixth-penny sales tax ballot.

Although city officials tried to begin work immediately, they soon came to realize that BNSF Railway — not the city — owns the right of way in the corridor, and therefore underestimated how much the project would cost.

Council members slowed down their work on the project until earlier this year, when officials got back in contact with BNSF officials to work out an agreement.

City Engineer Tom Cobb told committee members Tuesday that the additional funding would expand the project beyond its original scope and address requirements that emerged during coordination with BNSF Railway and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

“I added pedestrian improvements and street improvements on all the side streets that are adjacent to the corridor all the way down basically from Bent (Avenue) to Snyder (Avenue),” Cobb said, “and that would include 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd streets.”

Cobb said these connections are critical to linking the project with nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

The contract modification also includes design work for a parking lot and pedestrian access between 20th and 21st streets, additional railroad coordination and environmental compliance, and a request to fund additional FRA‑eligible tasks required to meet federal expectations for the Reed Avenue Rail Crossing Elimination Grant.

Cobb said the total cost would be divided among three funding sources: $277,500 in FRA-eligible funding, $466,620 from the fifth-penny sales tax and $422,527 from the sixth-penny sales tax.

The project has undergone years of negotiations with BNSF, particularly over the closure of railroad crossings. Cobb said a March 2026 meeting helped establish a compromise after railroad officials insisted on a fourth crossing closure.

“We didn't want the closure, that fourth closure, because it did affect the people who had invested in the corridor,” Cobb said. “It was directly on 21st Street. From the mayor's perspective and mine, that was solid. From BNSF's perspective, this is all about safety. … The only way that the project was going to move forward is if we agreed to the fourth closure.”

However, Cobb said BNSF understood how the closure would affect businesses on 21st Street, and agreed to allow an eight-foot pedestrian corridor along its maintenance road, providing a new connection for pedestrians.

Cobb also recalled a meeting that took place a few months ago with BNSF, during which railroad officials offered to help the city navigate the FRA grant process, and expressed enthusiasm for the corridor’s potential.

Cobb said a BNSF executive told Mayor Patrick Collins, “We want this project to really be a demonstration project of what we can do when we partner with the community to make something good for both of us.”

Committee members and nearby business owners voiced strong support for the project.

Councilman Larry Wolfe praised Cobb’s handling of what he said is a complicated project.

“I just really appreciate your leadership and the really thoughtful way you have maneuvered through a whole set of really difficult issues,” Wolfe told Cobb. “... It's a big modification, but we need to keep this team together. We need to keep their expertise devoted to doing this.”

Brennan Westby of Westby Edge Brewing, which is located on West 20th Street near the project, said she and her family are in full support.

“It's the main reason why we bought the building that we did,” Westby said. “It's not because the building was perfect. As we all know, it really wasn't. But seeing the steam and motivation that's going into this right now, I just want to see that keep going and see this project succeed.”

Councilman Pete Laybourn, who is not on the Finance Committee, but spoke at the meeting from his position as chair of the project’s steering committee, said the recent progress with BNSF had moved the project into “calmer waters.”

“I’m certainly in favor of this, and the steering committee is,” Laybourn said. “I think that we can confidently look forward to overcoming some real difficult details.”

The committee voted to recommend approval of the contract modification request, with Councilman Mark Moody being the only vote in opposition. It will go before the full City Council for final consideration Monday.