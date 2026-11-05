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Novembers with the most precipitation in Wyoming since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Wyoming since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. November 1991 (tie)

- Total precipitation: 1.63 inches

- Average temperature: 25.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 35.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 16.3°F

#10. November 1919 (tie)

- Total precipitation: 1.63 inches

- Average temperature: 23.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 33.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 13.1°F

#9. November 1909

- Total precipitation: 1.65 inches

- Average temperature: 31.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 41.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 21.1°F

#8. November 1926

- Total precipitation: 1.67 inches

- Average temperature: 31.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 40.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 22.7°F

#7. November 1973

- Total precipitation: 1.75 inches

- Average temperature: 28.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 37.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 19.1°F

#6. November 1947

- Total precipitation: 1.84 inches

- Average temperature: 22.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 31.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 14°F

#5. November 1927

- Total precipitation: 1.95 inches

- Average temperature: 32.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42°F

- Monthly low temperature: 23°F

#4. November 1985

- Total precipitation: 1.96 inches

- Average temperature: 19.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 28.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 9.3°F

#3. November 1896

- Total precipitation: 2.21 inches

- Average temperature: 19.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 30.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 8.7°F

#2. November 1983

- Total precipitation: 2.32 inches

- Average temperature: 28.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 38.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.8°F

#1. November 1942

- Total precipitation: 2.4 inches

- Average temperature: 29.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 40.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.7°F