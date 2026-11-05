Godzilla in the hat

Let's be real. How many of you have already started preparing for Christmas? Or at least come across a holiday song or two that has earwormed its way into your subconscious?

I'm guilty.

Kicking off November's movie releases is "Godzilla Minus Zero," the sequel to "Godzilla Minus One," arguably the best modern Godzilla movie.

This is a highly anticipated film on my end, but I do have some concerns. The sequel features the same monster matchup as the second American Godzilla movie (the one with Eleven from "Stranger Things" randomly making an appearance), whose battles were honestly its biggest selling point. Does it live up to the kaiju hype? See Jake Coyle's thoughts in his review.

Another, much less violent November release — unless you were scarred by the live-action version — is the animated "Cat in the Hat." It's not on my radar, but I was raised on Dr. Seuss (my mom kept all our books), so I can't help but smile at the image. Check out Katie Walsh's review of the latest Seuss adaptation.

I'll let your anticipation build and set the review for Martin McDonagh's newest feature, "Wild Horse Nine" for tomorrow. Until then, check out Katie's "What to Stream" column, which explores the director's other films.

If you can't find anything that catches your eye, check out the AP's "New This Week" for a look at what else is worth watching.

As always, don't miss the upcoming events, which are published in the ToDo section every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Now, say it with me: One fish, two fish, red fish ...