City announces sanitation and facility schedule for Veterans Day

CHEYENNE – Several city facilities and offices will have modified schedules for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

City offices: closed Wednesday.

Sanitation/trash, recycling and yard waste:

Residential trash, recycling and yard waste pickups will slide forward one day beginning on Wednesday (Wednesday pickups move to Thursday, Thursday pickups move to Friday). Monday and Tuesday pickups will remain as scheduled.The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), Happy Jack Landfill, Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road), and Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive) will be closed Wednesday.The Sanitation Division office will be closed in line with other city offices.

Cheyenne Transit Program: Offices will be closed Wednesday. Buses will not run.

Cheyenne Botanic Gardens: The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Grand Conservatory and the Paul Smith Children’s Village will be closed Wednesday.

Cheyenne Aquatic Center: The aquatic center will be open Wednesday.

BEAST Facility: Closed Wednesday.

Cheyenne Ice & Events Center: Open Wednesday.

City golf courses: The Airport Golf Course and Kingham Prairie View Golf Course will be open.