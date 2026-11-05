Data center would provide nearly $70 million to Uinta County under agreement

EVANSTON — A $68.3 million community endowment proposal from Prometheus Hyperscale for Evanston and Uinta County was announced Tuesday during the Uinta County Commission’s meeting.

Prometheus Hyperscale founder Trenton Thornock and Eric Schlidt, director of the data center’s affiliate Build Wyoming, joined most of the members of the community benefits agreement committee in making the announcement.

“We wanted to have a pretty broad section of folks in the community,” Schlidt said of selecting the committee from volunteers who had attended an informational meeting in March.

The committee consists of Sean Columbia, Jon Conrad, Mark Harris, Kiley Ingersoll, Sheila McGuire, Rocco O’Neill, Trevor Rasmussen, Wendy Schuler, Holly West and Mardi Woodward.

“They wanted to provide immediate improvements in Uinta County [and] they wanted to have a long-term improvement in Uinta County,” Schlidt said.

The agreement, which will exist between the Wyoming nonprofit Uinta County Economic Development Corporation and Prometheus Hyperscale, will become effective once the data center developer secures a lease agreement with its still-unnamed tenant.

“[It’s] contingent on getting the definitive documents signed by the intertenant, getting their buy-in,” Thornock said.

The endowment is structured in two tiers.

The first tier specifies that the developer will contribute $60 million “to establish a permanent Community Endowment for the benefit of Uinta County and the City of Evanston.”

The one-time donation “shall be held and administered by the UCEDC as a permanent fund” and invested “into a permanent benefit for present and future residents of the community.”

The first tier also encourages additional voluntary contributions from the developer after operations begin.

The second tier of the agreement explicitly assigns an additional $8.3 million to several community beneficiaries.

The Evanston Youth Club will receive a one-time donation of $1.5 million; the Uinta County Senior Center will receive a one-time donation of $100,000; Uinta County BOCES No. 1 will receive $700,000 for “technical and near-term financial assistance,” with the allocation set by a program agreement; public safety infrastructure such as radio systems, an ambulance barn and a fire station will receive a 50% match of up to $1 million; and a $5 million capital contribution will go toward a Bridger Valley community center.

Parties outlined in tier two will execute program agreements for each contribution within 90 days of the effective date.

“From ‘go,’ we wanted to create a way for the communities and nonprofits and people doing good things in the communities to come in and get matching dollars or get dollars to fund those things for the next 50, 60, 100 years,” O’Neill said.

He said the committee felt the funds would have the greatest impact on the senior center, the youth club and data-center-related workforce training.

“I just appreciated the folks that worked on the committee, the openness and the fact that everybody wanted to work together to try and do what’s best for not only the organizations, but for our county,” Schuler said.

Woodward said she hoped the endowment would help local small businesses thrive.

“I am in love with the endowment idea,” McGuire said. “I think that could do so much for so many different things in our community long term for years, hopefully decades.”

West said it was an opportunity “to take care of our neighbors.”

“It’s clear that a lot of thought was put into it, there’s nothing outlandish in there,” Thornock said. “I was happy to see an endowment.”