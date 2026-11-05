Region hit by 911 service outage dispatchers say tech upgrades would help avoid

CODY — Regional 911 service was down for a second day Wednesday after a damaged copper wire between Casper and Shoshoni sparked the outage.

The service failure has prompted a Bighorn Basin-wide response with Worland routing regional 911 calls to affected agencies, said Monte McClain, the Park County communications supervisor.

McClain also said he’s remotely managing the situation while attending a regional 911 dispatchers conference in Casper, conferring with the county’s Homeland Security coordinators, other agencies and industry experts to restore service after an expected repair Tuesday afternoon failed.

As of press time on Wednesday, service had not been restored.

“We’re gonna be down, most likely, for the rest of the day,” McClain said Wednesday morning. “We’re grateful for the public’s patience and right there alongside them. Thankfully, we have good neighbours who step up when someone needs it.”

The origin of the problem

McClain said he was first alerted to the outage overnight between Monday and Tuesday by the telecoms company Lumen. Subsequently, McClain said, local TCT personnel examined the fiber line between Powell and Cody and determined that the issue was not local in origin by 10:30 a.m.

A potential fix was expected by 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the parts that Lumen sent to Casper at 3 p.m. were bad, McClain said. Additional service was planned for Wednesday afternoon.

“They’re flying out more parts to Denver, but then have to drive five hours to Arminto between Casper and Shoshoni,” he said.

Adding to the frustration, McClain said, is the lack of communication from Lumen following the initial Tuesday morning call.

“Lumen has not kept us updated, however TCT West has been phenomenal in keeping us updated with what they learn as this disaster continues,” he said.

In addition to the assistance provided by TCT, McClain said AT&T was sending two experts in emergency service to Casper for a Wednesday meeting to discuss the connectivity issues AT&T users are reporting in the region. While 911 calls are having no issues, AT&T callers have reported an inability to connect to 911 and, until repairs are made, should call 307-254-0226, instead.

Both TCT and AT&T customers were experiencing issues because their cell towers and phone services are on the same circuit out of Casper, McClain added.

One center for four counties

Following the last 911 outage, McClain said that he worked with other agencies in the basin to devise an interagency communications system so that the region has a shared 911 dispatch.

“They can take a call in Worland, put it in the system and route it to us, then call us to ask if we’ve received it and dispatched a response,” said McClain.

Of his colleagues in Worland, McClain commented, “They’re absolutely phenomenal. They’ve put on extra people to help. Sheriff (Austin) Brookwell and his people are fantastic.”

Jeff Martin, the Homeland Security coordinator for Park County, also arranged for a cellular on wheels (CoW) device to be stationed at the rec center in Cody.

“We got it brought in to ensure we had no issues with public safety and elections,” McClain said.

The Cody and Powell police departments, and Big Horn County and Hot Springs County Sheriff’s offices are also affected by the outage. Other city offices and businesses, including the Park County County Clerk and Cody Enterprise, also had phones affected by the service outage.

An improved system on the horizon

McClain said he hopes the outage motivates Wyoming’s new crop of legislators to take more decisive action on implementing Next Generation 911 in the state.

“We’re currently going through the process with legislators to get a plan in place to make upgrades,” he said. A feasibility study is ongoing. “It comes down to funding – we need funding to build it out.”

If the legislature approves the upgrades, the new system will operate through the internet as opposed to phone lines. McClain said that if there’s an internet outage, “We can reroute (911 traffic) … it could go through Sheridan to Billings and back down to the basin, and you’d never know you had an issue, but that’s internet driven as opposed to copper phone line driven.”

911 calls are still being answered by dispatchers in Worland.