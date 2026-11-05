County conservation districts advance resolution

BUFFALO — Johnson County conservation districts voted to advance a resolution to their statewide convention that aims to strengthen local cooperation during federal environmental reviews.

In the resolution “Recognizing Local Expertise and Meaningful Participation in Efficient Federal Environmental Review,” the conservation districts call for a federal environmental review system that is timely, predictable, proportional, coordinated and locally informed, while avoiding unnecessary burdens that would prohibit local comment.

The Crook County Natural Resource District introduced the measure at the last Area 1 conservation district meeting, which includes the two Johnson County conservation districts, Clear Creek and Powder River. Area 1 also includes the Weston County Natural Resource District and the Sheridan County and Campbell County conservation districts.

At the September meeting, the districts voted and approved putting the resolution before the entire Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts. The WACD will vote on the resolution during its annual convention on Nov. 18-20 in Laramie, and if WACD passes it, it enters into effect.

Federal environmental reviews and impact statements are required by law under the National Environmental Policy Act to involve cooperating local agencies, including conservation districts, and public comment in their reviews.

But Crook County Natural Resource District introduced the measure because it has struggled with recent federal projects, including the Bear Lodge Rare Earth Project and the Black Hills National Forest Plan Revision. The district’s staff and board have felt that cooperation during recent environmental review processes has been more about checking boxes.

Neither Clear Creek nor Powder River have had the same troubles as Crook County.

Still, Zach Byram, district manager at Clear Creek Conservation District, endorsed support of the measure.

“I fully support it even though I don’t have a specific example for you that this has happened to us,” he said. “To me, that doesn’t mean that there’s not going to be an opportunity where it could.”

The Powder River Conservation District board still needs to approve how it will vote on the measure at the convention, but district manager Anita Bartlett said Powder River “gave it a due pass at the Area 1 meeting, so that it could be taken to the floor at the state convention. I do not foresee that vote changing.”

Bartlett said that in her 20 years working at the district, it has had great cooperation with federal partners, but she also added that ”I personally think it’s a great resolution, and it definitely puts something into effect, if districts are having problems, or if something changes and they eventually have problems.”

Federal challenges

Sarah Anderson, the manager of Crook County Natural Resource District, said it’s been “really frustrating having local governments kind of pushed aside and having national initiatives guide what happens in our backyard.

“Local government should be at the table with local decision making. But things have changed drastically the last few years, and we are seeing a reduction of local voices at the table or even invitations to be at the table for local governments,” Anderson said.

In a February press release published by the U.S. Department of the Interior, the agency announced it had rescinded more than 80% of NEPA regulations to speed up project approval, moving most into a handbook of implementation procedures. The administration says the rule changes do not affect participation protections for local or state governments.

And amendments to NEPA in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act also created an avenue for expedited environmental reviews and Environmental Impact Assessments. If a project sponsor pays 125% of the cost to prepare the assessments, the environmental review will be completed within 180 days, and the impact statement in less than a year.

According to Anderson, the Bear Lodge Rare Earth Project has been unusually challenging. The project is located in Black Hills National Forest near Sundance. The proposed Bull Hill Mine will extract rare earth metals, and as a mining infrastructure project, it has been expedited under the federal FAST 41 permitting process.

“Things are just moving at a pace that doesn’t feel like it’s sustainable for cooperating agencies or participating agencies to provide meaningful participation at the table and to be able to make sure that corners aren’t being cut,” Anderson said.

The administration also began a major reorganization of the U.S. Forest Service in 2026, closing forestry facilities and shuffling employees to new locations, new federal opportunities, or into retirement and other separation options.

Anderson says the reorganization has “caused some challenges with partners and our working relationships because they lost so many employees during the reorganization.”

“That’s been really difficult to provide meaningful conversations at the table when you lose that seasoned knowledge,” she said.

Responding to questions about the resolution, Sara Evans Kirol, spokesperson for the Bighorn National Forest, said the agency would not comment on the resolution but supports dialogue.

“We support ongoing dialogue that strengthens cooperative relationships across all levels of government and among local partners,” she said.

She points to the Bighorn National Forest Steering Committee, which includes local conservation district representatives and meets twice a year.

“The agency reorganization and federal rule changes have not altered our commitment to working closely with local partners. Our approach remains grounded in transparency, communication, and collaboration, and we will continue to invest in those partnerships as we plan and implement projects across the Forest,” Evans Kirol added.

The Bureau of Land Management also did not comment on the resolution, but Courtney Whiteman, spokesperson for BLM Wyoming, said the agency has established cooperation and public involvement processes through “cooperating agency relationships, public comment opportunities and coordination during land use planning and environmental reviews, as applicable.”

The Black Hills National Forest office did not respond to a comment request in time for publication.