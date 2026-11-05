Constitution Party candidate Bextel loses governor’s race but secures party upgrade

JACKSON — The Constitution Party is set to become a major party in Wyoming — joining the Democratic and Republican parties — after Rebecca Bextel earned enough votes in Tuesday’s general election.

According to unofficial statewide results, Bextel came in second in the governor’s race with roughly 16% of the vote. She needed 10% to upgrade the Constitution Party from minor to major party status in the Equality State.

Republican Gov.-elect Eric Barlow won the governor’s seat with more than 68% of the vote. Kenneth R. Casner, a Democratic veteran from Elk Mountain, trailed in third with around 14%.

Neither Bextel nor Constitution Party Chair Joshua Shimkus responded to multiple requests for comment Wednesday. But Shimkus said earlier this year that he hoped that Bextel and the other Constitution Party candidates in the U.S. House and secretary of state races would advance the party.

“We set our goal, and we achieved it,” Shimkus told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. “We said we wanted legitimacy, and we won that.”

Former Republican lawmaker Tamara Trujillo ran for secretary of state as a Constitution Party candidate, and Constitution Party Vice Chair Jeff Haggit ran for U.S. House. Bextel was the only one out of the three who earned enough votes, according to unofficial results.

If the general election results are certified next Tuesday by the Wyoming State Canvassing Board, the biggest change for the Constitution Party will be how it picks its candidates.

“This year, it worked as a second conservative lane outside the Republican primary,” Ryan Williamson, a University of Wyoming associate professor of political science who specializes in electoral politics, said in a statement Tuesday.

Bextel resigned as state committeewoman and left the Teton County Republican Party in mid-May and launched her campaign for governor as “an insurance policy against Eric Barlow.” She said she would drop out if Republican candidates Megan Degenfelder or Brent Bien won the primary election and defeated Barlow.

In June, she attended the Constitution Party’s convention and was the only nomination for a gubernatorial candidate. She was selected by the Constitution Party to go on the general election ballot.

“A major party can’t choose its nominee that way,” Williamson said.

Williamson said Constitution Party candidates will now have to file in late May, like Republican and Democratic candidates, and win a primary of Constitution-registered voters. Today, he said, by contrast, a convention can certify a nominee as late as the day before the primary. Voters would also have to register as Constitution Party affiliates in order to participate in those primaries.

He also said that being a major party “brings real administrative obligations,” including clerks printing primary ballots in every county, electing precinct committee people, officers and holding meetings and conventions at certain times. He said it could be a “heavy lift” for a party with a few hundred registered voters statewide.

“It also adds cost for county clerks,” he said. “When Wyoming last had four major parties, in 2016, clerks ordered roughly double the usual number of primary ballots.”

The last time that the Constitution Party had its own primary was in 2016 after securing major party status in 2014. Williamson said there was no Democrat in the secretary of state’s race in the general election, and the Constitution and Libertarian candidates earned 12.1% and 10.8% of the statewide vote.

Both parties held primaries in 2016, but when the general election came around — the U.S. House candidates only earned 4.1% and 3.6% of the vote. By 2018, Wyoming returned to a two-party primary.

“The same test would arrive quickly this time,” Williamson said. “In 2028, the U.S. House race is the only one of the three on the ballot. So reaching 10% would be a milestone rather than a settled change in the party system. Whether it lasts depends on organization, candidate recruitment and whether enough voters are willing to give up the Republican primary to join it.”