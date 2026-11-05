‘We are better than lies’: Wyoming’s 2026 campaigns test the limits of attack politics

CODY — “Lisa Kinney opposed helping rural hospitals, leaving our communities out to dry.”

That was the message of an attack ad from WY Action Committee, a political action committee funded by Jan Charles Gray, father of Republican U.S. House Rep.-elect Chuck Gray. The committee ran two versions, one 15 seconds long and one 30 seconds long, against Kinney, the Democratic nominee for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat. The ad also used a Cody Enterprise photo of Kinney without permission.

Political action committees like WY Action Committee are legally separate from the candidates they support, so the ads did not come from Gray’s campaign.

Jan Gray, when reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, hung up on The Enterprise. Subsequent attempts to contact him went unanswered.

The ads against Kinney were one thread in a 2026 election season that candidates, campaign staff and observers describe as among the nastiest Wyoming has seen.

According to Open Secrets, an organization that tracks money in U.S. politics, more than $12 million was spent on Wyoming congressional races — 75% of it came from outside the state.

As outside money poured into races across the state, attack ads reached voters through television, radio, mailboxes, text messages, YouTube and social media feeds.

‘A nationalization of politics’

Rebekah Fitzgerald, the communications director for Republican Gov.-elect Eric Barlow’s campaign, has worked on Wyoming campaigns since 2008, and this was her third governor’s race. She said the state has seen ugly politics before, but not at this volume.

“I think 2024, in particular, was the year of the ugly mailers,” said Fitzgerald, who runs the consulting firm Fitzgerald Strategies.

What stood out this year, she said, was the money: nearly $1 million aimed at Barlow’s campaign through ads she described as, “at best, misinformation.”

Of the millions of dollars raised in the gubernatorial race, AdImpact reported $422,549 was spent on anti-Barlow and pro-Degenfelder ads.

The first TV ad against Barlow, Fitzgerald said, mischaracterized his votes on boys’ and girls’ sports. Several more followed.

Barlow said from the start that he wouldn’t “get in the mud,” Fitzgerald added. When a negative ad targeted Republican rival Megan Degenfelder late in the primary, Barlow posted on social media that it didn’t come from him, denounced it and called for it to stop.

“He was the only one that did that,” she said.

Fitzgerald said two changes have reshaped Wyoming campaigns in the nearly 20 years she has worked on them. The first is social media.

“Information that is good can spread quickly, and information that may be inaccurate can spread very quickly,” she said, adding that bots and fake profiles have made the problem worse.

The second is what she called “a nationalization of politics,” in which groups with national agendas insert themselves into Wyoming races, “and with that comes big dollars.”

Television ads used to mostly help candidates get their names out, she said. Now, they’re more often aimed at opponents. Mailers have always been part of campaigning, but in this year’s U.S. House race, “the mailboxes were stuffed.”

The result, she said, is that voters tune it all out, and the old-fashioned approach matters more than ever.

“There’s no substitute for actually going, shaking the hand, looking somebody in the face,” she said. “And I think Eric proved that that’s still what Wyoming people respond to.”

But Fitzgerald said this year’s vitriol ran deeper than anything she’d seen.

“It’s not fair to characterize it really as a (kind of) hatred for another person,” she said, “but it was a deep level of division.”

Usually, she said, people come together after a primary. Some did this year, but “there’s been a group that has been louder than normal” that hasn’t.

She said it’s hard on candidates’ families, too. Barlow’s wife, Kelly, campaigned alongside him.

“You’re watching them just get hit,” Fitzgerald said. “You just kind of have to be there. You have to know why you’re running. You have to know the truth, and just believe in your person.”

‘Much of that machine lives outside of Wyoming’

Sam Mead, a Jackson rancher and former mayor of Kirby, lost the Republican U.S. Senate primary in August to U.S. Sen.-elect Harriet Hageman. Mead, a software engineer, is the nephew of former Gov. Matt Mead, and great-grandson of former governor and U.S. Sen. Cliff Hansen.

He said he faced some attack ads, but tried not to pay them much attention.

“This whole thing is a machine, and whether we like it or not, much of that machine lives outside of Wyoming,” Mead said. “We have to just ask ourselves whether that has improved the way we do politics or not. In my opinion, it’s a definite no.”

Mead said the amount of money in campaigns “is going vertical,” and he called for campaign finance reform, including a constitutional amendment to undo parts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, along with congressional term limits.

During the primary, Hageman amassed a war chest eight times the size of the Mead campaign. In all, Hageman received over $1,145,000 in out-of-state contributions, with her campaign reporting over $659,000 in PAC contributions.

“If you have a couple billion dollars, throwing several million dollars at a campaign is really not going to make any difference in your life,” Mead said. “But it could have some pretty outsized results in the way policy is shaped.”

“When there’s just such a vast gap of resources available to different voters,” he added, “that doesn’t seem like democracy working the way it should.”

Mead also said his biggest regret was not reaching more young voters, who turn out at low rates in primaries.

“If we don’t vote in bigger numbers, then we kind of cede any voice we have to older generations,” he said.

A national trend

The shift isn’t unique to Wyoming. Ad-tracking firm AdImpact projected that political ad spending would reach $11.6 billion this cycle.

Steven Fein, a psychology professor at Williams College in Massachusetts who studies social perception, stereotypes and political debates, said what’s changed most in elections is the norms around what’s acceptable.

“What would have been considered unacceptable levels of discourse and animosity have been unleashed on both sides,” Fein said. “It’s just become more within the realm of normalcy, which used to be just considered fringe.”

He pointed to a concept called affective polarization. Ordinary polarization means each side thinks the other is wrong, he said. Affective polarization means each side sees the other as morally wrong.

“It used to be, ‘I think their tax policy is ridiculous,’” Fein said. “Now it’s, ‘They are repugnant people. Their mission is to destroy the country.’”

In that climate, he said, attack ads make strategic sense.

“Because the other side is so despicable, we can’t hold back,” he said, describing the mindset. “We have to try to destroy them by any means necessary.”

Fein blamed much of the change on social media algorithms, which feed people content that keeps them clicking — usually material that makes them angry and rarely anything nuanced.

“When I was growing up, there were the three main networks, and you all got pretty much the same set of news,” he said. “We all kind of share the reality in a way that we’re not anymore.”

His advice to voters: step away from political content when possible, and deliberately seek out reasonable sources from the other side.

Fein said he’s not optimistic things will return to how they were.

“I don’t know how you get genies out of the bottle and put them back in,” he said.

The best hope, he said, is leadership, and history shows norms can change quickly. He pointed to Jackie Robinson’s integration of Major League Baseball, when Brooklyn Dodgers leadership refused to tolerate players’ protests, and to how quickly public opinion on same-sex marriage shifted once it became normalized.

“Things that would seem like ‘there’s no way we’re going to go for this,’ all of a sudden they become normal and people accept it,” he said. “So there is that potential. But you need the right circumstances for those norms to change.”

What Kinney’s record shows

Faith Jones, a retired nurse who spent 40 years in the profession and finished her career at Powell Valley Healthcare, called the WY Action PAC ads’ claim that Kinney doesn’t care about healthcare “an outright lie.”

Jones is vice president of the Wyoming Nurses Association and served seven years on the American Nurses Association board. She said she has known Kinney for more than 20 years, since Kinney worked with hospital employees as the financial adviser for Powell Valley Healthcare’s 403(b) retirement plan.

“It’s just simply not true,” Jones said. “How much money are they putting on this campaign to lie?”

Jones said Kinney “totally knew what was happening with the hospital” during her years working with its employees.

Rex Arney, a Republican who served with Kinney in the Legislature, said in a written statement that the ads “misrepresent her position on funding for rural hospitals and health care.”

“Protecting rural health care is a central theme of Lisa’s 2026 congressional campaign,” Arney wrote. “Her stated goal is to secure dedicated federal funding to keep rural hospitals open so that Wyoming families are not forced to travel 70 miles or more to see a doctor or deliver a baby.”

Arney said Kinney opposed President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act because of its effects on healthcare, particularly its provisions on health insurance coverage and federal subsidies, and that she has called for amending those provisions and restoring subsidies to lower premiums for working families.

Jones said that if Kinney were elected, she would have signed on to the I CAN Act, which would give nurse practitioners more authority to order things such as diabetic shoes. Jones said that matters in rural communities that often have no physician and rely on nurses and nurse practitioners.

Arney called the ads a symptom of the current political climate.

“Unfortunately, political attack ads too often substitute selective accusations and distortions for an honest discussion of a candidate’s actual positions,” he wrote.

For Jones, the retired Powell nurse, the ads against Kinney cut against something she sees as fundamental to the state.

“We are better than lies,” she said. “We can have disagreements about policy … but to lie about the other person to try to get what you want — Wyoming, that’s not who we are.”