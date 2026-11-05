The Best Airline Rewards Programs of 2026 and Why Your Favorite Might Not Make the Cut

Think your favorite airline has the best rewards program? A new global ranking suggests you might want to think again.

Air France-KLM Flying Blue has been named the world's best airline loyalty program for the third consecutive year, while several major U.S. airlines ranked much lower.

The findings come from point.me, an award travel search platform that analyzed more than 250 million award fares to rank 33 airline loyalty programs worldwide. The results reveal which programs make it easiest for travelers to earn miles, find available flights and get the most value from their rewards.

What Makes an Airline Rewards Program the Best?

Not all airline miles are created equal, and earning them is only half the battle. Finding a flight where you can actually use them is another story.

Point.me evaluated loyalty programs across eight categories, including redemption rates, award availability, airline partnerships, customer service and change fees. The company also considered how easily travelers can earn miles and book flights using their rewards.

"A great loyalty program isn't the one with an incredible deal every once in a while. It's one where you can find a seat, at a price that makes sense, book it easily, and change your plans if you need to," said Adam Morvitz, CEO of point.me.

The Top Five Airline Rewards Programs of 2026

Here's a closer look at the five programs that made the list.

1. Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Flying Blue took first place for the third year in a row, earning a score of 88.8. The program makes it relatively easy to earn and use miles, with plenty of flight options through its airline partners.

You can transfer points from major credit card rewards programs, find discounted flights through monthly promotions and pool miles with family members for free. You can also use Flying Blue miles to book flights on other airlines, not just Air France and KLM.

2. United MileagePlus

United moved up from fifth place in 2025 to second this year, making it the top U.S. airline rewards program on the list.

One of the biggest perks is that you can use miles to book any United flight with an available seat for sale, although some flights will cost more miles than others. United also scored highly for customer service, and you can change or cancel award flights without paying a fee.

3. Air Canada Aeroplan

Air Canada's Aeroplan program jumped from seventh to third place, thanks in part to its extensive airline partner network.

The program offers more airline partners than any other evaluated program, making it attractive for international travelers. Members can also add stopovers to eligible award itineraries for 5,000 points, potentially visiting an additional destination on the same trip.

4. Atmos Rewards (Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines)

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines came in fourth with their Atmos Rewards program. One reason it scored well is that flights booked with miles can cost less through partner airlines than booking directly with Alaska.

You can use your miles on international airlines like Japan Airlines, Qantas and Cathay Pacific. You can also change or cancel award flights for free, but partner-airline bookings have a $20 fee.

5. American Airlines AAdvantage

American Airlines placed fifth overall, dropping three spots from its second-place ranking in 2025.

The program remains one of the highest-ranked options for travelers, but United and Air Canada moved ahead of it in this year's results.

Where Did Delta and Southwest Rank?

Two of America's most recognizable airlines finished outside the global top 10.

Delta SkyMiles and Southwest Rapid Rewards tied for 22nd place worldwide, each earning a score of 63.1.

Meanwhile, United's rise to second place and Air Canada's jump to third suggest that travelers may want to look beyond their usual airline when deciding where to collect miles.

The rankings don't necessarily mean travelers should abandon their favorite carriers. The destinations they visit, the airports they use and their individual travel habits still play important roles in determining which program offers the best value.

Why Airline Rewards Are Getting Harder to Use

Beyond the rankings, the report identified several trends that could affect how travelers redeem miles.

Airlines are increasingly reserving their best award prices and available seats for customers who hold their branded credit cards. Some are also limiting premium award seats available through partner airlines.

"The card in a traveler's wallet increasingly decides what they can book and what they pay," Morvitz said.

Award prices are climbing, too. According to the report, several major programs, including Air Canada Aeroplan, British Airways Club and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, increased redemption prices since the previous rankings.

Flexibility is another growing concern. Just three of the 33 programs evaluated offer free changes and cancellations on all award tickets. Others charge fees of up to $150 or impose refund restrictions.

What Travelers Should Know Before Using Their Miles

The highest-ranked rewards program isn't necessarily the best choice for every traveler.

Before committing to an airline loyalty program, consider where you fly most often, which credit card points you can transfer and how easily you can find flights using miles.

It's also worth comparing cancellation policies and checking award availability before transferring points, since transfers may be irreversible.

The biggest takeaway from the 2026 rankings? Collecting miles is only valuable if you can actually use them.