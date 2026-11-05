‘Wedding cake’ sculpture to be dismantled over health and safety fears

By Faye Mayern

A 12-meter “wedding cake” sculpture on a country estate must be removed after faults in its ceramic tiles raised health and safety concerns.

The work by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos was announced in 2023 as an attraction at the 19th-century French-inspired Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire.

The three-story sculpture - inspired by Lisbon’s ceramic traditions - was designed to look like a wedding cake.

The structure is clad in tiles made by the Viúva Lamego manufactory, which had been operating for more than 170 years.

But the Rothschild Foundation, which has owned, managed and lived at the estate since 1874, wants the sculpture removed as soon as possible.

Planning documents reveal faults in its 14 cm square tiles and ornaments pose health and safety risks.

A council officer’s report said no viable solution had been identified and the sculpture will be dismantled by Jan. 18, 2036.

In February 2026, Buckinghamshire Council approved a change to the listed building consent, allowing the sculpture to be removed earlier than originally planned.

The sculpture stands beside the Grade II-listed Dairy, within Waddesdon’s Grade I historic park and garden and the village conservation area.

Visitors could embark on a 45-minute-long guided tour for $20 - or privately hire the structure for around $6,710.

The council’s heritage officer said the revised plans would preserve the historic setting.

The Gardens Trust did not wish to comment, archaeology raised no objection, and there were no public representations.

The decision notice does not confirm when dismantling will begin.

The Jan. 18, 2036, deadline remains although the earlier application said the Foundation wanted the work done sooner.

A Waddesdon Manor spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to have the Wedding Cake open for quite as long as we hoped and planning permission was always temporary.

“However, inspired by the appeal and joy that the Wedding Cake gave to visitors, we are hoping to continue to showcase art in the landscape.

“We have just announced the program for our 150th anniversary year, including plans for a new contemporary sculpture trail in the grounds of Waddesdon Manor, which will open in July 2027.”