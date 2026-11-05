Woman gets 101st birthday card from Ohio mayor by mistake

By Georgia Cook

A 101-year-old British woman was sent a birthday card from the US after caregivers accidentally contacted the wrong mayor.

Joan Hillman was about to have her big day, so staff at her care home reached out to what they thought was a local dignitary.

But instead of asking the Mayor of Lyndhurst in Hampshire to send a card they messaged Patrick A. Ward - the Mayor of Lyndhurst, Ohio.

Patrick obliged and sent a card - acknowledging Joan’s achievements and even mentioned taking a trip across the pond.

Joan, a resident of Hartwood House, Hampshire, said it “means so much” the American mayor joined in.

Charlotte Dean, who works at the care home, said: “We felt that such a remarkable lady deserved to feel celebrated every year.

“So we set ourselves a mission to make her 101st birthday truly unforgettable.

“We reached out to our local community, asking people to help us surprise Joan with 101 birthday cards.

“The response was overwhelming.”

Hartwood House launched a community-wide initiative to collect 101 birthday cards for Joan after realizing she would not receive another royal card until she turned 105.

Joan celebrated her birthday in style with fellow residents and family, and was surprised by the hundreds of cards she received.

Joan said: “I can’t believe all these cards are for me. It means so much that so many people have thought about me on my birthday.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this and I feel very lucky.”

Part of the US mayor’s letter said: “I am given to understand you have lived an exciting, wonderful life, are artsy, are involved with the Women’s Institute, still like to keep active and are pretty much up for anything, which may explain your longevity.

“Ashlee was kind enough to advise me of your birthday and to invite me to stop by with a card, however, the trip from Lyndhurst, Ohio to Lyndhurst, Hampshire is a bit of a trek that my Finance Director balked at!!”

The impact of the project extended beyond Joan’s birthday and bridged connections between generations in a local community.

Charlotte added: “Schools, playgroups, Scouts and Girlguiding groups, caregivers’ organizations, community center groups, local businesses, care homes, and individuals all came together to spread kindness and celebrate Joan’s special day.

“What began as a simple idea to bring joy to one resident became a wonderful demonstration of community spirit, intergenerational connection, and the power of people coming together to make someone feel valued, remembered, and loved.

“By Joan’s birthday, she had received hundreds of cards and messages, creating memories that she, her family, and everyone at Hartwood House will cherish for years to come.”