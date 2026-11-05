Is the ‘morning debrief’ more essential than the night out?

More than half (55%) of Gen Z and millennials say the post-night out “morning debrief” is more exciting than the night itself.

A recent survey of 1,000 Gen Z and 1,000 millennial adults revealed that most (64%) said a debrief is “an absolute must” after any big event, like a vacation, party or night out on the town.

In fact, respondents said a post-event recap with their friends helps them relive their favorite moments (47%), feel more connected to each other (44%) and reflect on what actually happened the night before (40%).

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Holiday Inn Express by IHG, the survey found that the average morning debrief runs for 85 minutes, leaving ample time for the recap-focused activities that define this emerging social and vacation ritual.

For 73% of respondents, the morning debrief is more than a quick catch-up. Nearly three in four said debriefing an occasion with friends is a special bonding experience that can’t be replaced with a text or a phone call.

And in a tech-reliant world, that preference for in-person connection runs deep. Seventy-five percent said it is more satisfying talking to and connecting with friends in person than it is virtually, and 67% of respondents said they even hold off on sharing fun or important updates with friends until they can meet with them in person.

Psychotherapist Mary McLaughlin, LCSW, explained why connecting and debriefing with friends is important and feels so good, noting that, “the morning debrief can serve several purposes. In a way, it extends the experience even after the event itself is over. It gives everyone a chance to contribute their piece of the story and relive the funniest, most dramatic or most meaningful moments together.

“Psychologically, there's also something powerful about turning an experience into a shared story. Comparing perspectives, validating each other's reactions and building a story together can feel cathartic and strengthen connection.

“Sometimes the memory isn't just the night itself. The debrief becomes a cherished memory on its own. The laughter, the ‘wait till you hear this’ moments and the energy of everyone adding their piece to the story can stay with you long after the night is over. We store these moments of connection in our memory and can return to them later as reminders of belonging, closeness, and a shared history.”

No matter the occasion, there is always a reason to connect. A night out is the occasion most likely to earn a debrief, cited by 37% of respondents. Family gatherings (36%), milestone celebrations (35%) and trips or weekend getaways (35%) closely follow.

What makes for the best morning debrief set-up? Eighty-three percent of those who like to debrief with friends said a comfortable setting is non-negotiable. And 65% said coffee is a necessity.

Morning debriefs follow a similar structure, but don't always look the same. The top debriefing rituals include reviewing photos and videos from the night before (44%), sharing bits of drama and gossip (39%) and planning the next hangout (40%). Many (36%) also like to debrief and share the tea over breakfast.

When the debrief happens on the road, the stakes feel even higher. And post-event recaps are extra coveted when traveling with a group.

Sixty percent said having a travel debrief is extremely or very important to how they remember a vacation overall. In fact, 52% reported having stayed somewhere longer than originally planned specifically to make time for a trip debrief with their travel companions.

“Morning debriefs are all about the little things: fresh coffee, hot breakfast. And of course, a comfortable place to share a few laughs after an eventful night," said Justin Alexander, vice president of global brand management at Holiday Inn Express. "The research confirms what we've long believed – the most memorable part of a trip often isn't the big event, it's the unhurried morning conversation that follows. When travelers have the right space to debrief, they don't just remember the trip, they relive it together."

The payoff is real. Sixty-three percent of respondents said vacation debriefs help them savor their trip memories. Sixty-one percent said the morning debrief ritual makes them want to travel more.

One respondent described morning debriefs while traveling as essential, saying it “bridges the gap between total relaxation and normal life, reduces stress or sadness after coming home and gives you time to talk about your favorite moments.”

That impulse to recap carries through the entire trip. While traveling, 51% said they debrief with their group nearly every day, if not daily. Twenty-one percent said these recaps happen over breakfast or coffee, 20% recap between destinations and 19% like to debrief while getting ready in the morning.

TOP MORNING DEBRIEF DISCUSSION TOPICS:

Funny moments from the event - 49%Reviewing photos and videos - 44%Planning the next hangout or event - 40%Discussing drama or gossip - 39%Reviewing embarrassing or awkward situations - 37%Who was met or exchanged contact information with - 32%Fashion, outfits or compliments received - 31%Rating or ranking any turn of events - 30%

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 1,000 Gen Z and 1,000 millennials who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Holiday Inn Express and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between August 13 - August 21, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here.

To view the complete methodology as part of AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, please visit the Talker Research Process and Methodology page.