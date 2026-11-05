Democrats sweep Michigan’s three competitive U.S. House races

(The Center Square) – Democrats flipped all three competitive congressional seats in Michigan, contributing to their newly-secured control of the U.S. House.

Michigan’s 13 U.S. House seats were up for election, with 10 incumbents seeking reelection.

Before the election, the state’s congressional delegation consisted of six Democrats and seven Republicans.

Of the 13 races, four were considered solid Republican seats, six solid Democratic seats and three competitive toss-ups.

As of Wednesday morning, Republicans had secured four seats, while Democrats had won nine. Democrats carried all three toss-up races, shifting the state’s congressional delegation from a Republican majority to a 9-4 Democratic majority.

District 4

Democratic state Sen. Sean McCann won his challenge against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

With 97% of the vote in, McCann is leading Huizenga 50.1%-48.3%. With nearly 370,000 votes cast, just 7,000 votes separate them.

McCann was first elected to the state House in 2010, later winning election to the state senate in 2018.

He ran on lowering costs, protecting health care, and clean energy.

First elected to the U.S. House in 2010, Huizenga has served in District 4 since 2022. Prior to joining the U.S. Congress, he served in the Michigan state House since 2002.

Huizenga ran on fighting inflation, expanding American energy, and bringing jobs back to Michigan.

Huizenga was endorsed by President Donald Trump and the race was expected to lean Republican.

District 7

In Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, progressive William Lawrence overcame controversy to secure the Democratic nomination against Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett.

With 98% of the vote in, Lawrence beat Barrett 51%-47.7%. With nearly 400,000 votes cast, 12,000 votes separated them.

Lawrence ran on lowering costs, protecting the environment, and ending the war in Iran.

Barrett first flipped the seat in 2024, after U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin pursued a run in the upper chamber. He was one of four Republicans who voted alongside Democrats in July on a war powers resolution to restrict President Donald Trump’s military action in Iran.

Barrett’s priorities included securing the border, lowering the cost of living, and housing affordability.

Barrett was endorsed by Trump but the race leaned Democratic.

District 10

In the one competitive Michigan U.S. House race without an incumbent, Democratic prosecutor Christina Hines beat Republican Michael Bouchard.

They faced off for the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. John James, who also lost his bid for governor.

With more than 99% of the vote in, Hines is leading Bouchard 52.4%-45.3%. With nearly 360,000 votes cast, 26,000 votes separate them.

Hines ran on lowering costs, fighting corruption, and protecting families.

Bouchard was also endorsed by Trump. His priorities included bringing jobs back to the U.S., border security, and lowering costs.

The race was considered a toss-up, with some analysts rating it as leaning Republican and others viewing it as leaning Democratic.