Renewed passion for swimming has Cheyenne South's Charlee White shining

CHEYENNE — Charlee White didn’t think she’d return to swimming after quitting the sport as a sixth-grader.

She grew up around it — in part — because her father, Larry, is a longtime assistant on the club level and at Cheyenne South. But White also grew tired of it.

“I stopped enjoying it,” White said matter-of-factly prior to Tuesday afternoon’s practice. “I was tired, and I was bored with it. I really thought I was done swimming then.”

The South sophomore almost reluctantly decided to swim as a seventh-grader at Johnson Junior High. That abbreviated season was all she needed to rediscover her passion for the sport.

“I missed the feeling of having challenges,” White said. “After my seventh-grade year, there was no chance I was never going to swim again. I knew I was always going to do it.”

White will compete at the Wyoming Class 4A state meet for the second time starting Friday in Gillette. She expects to hit the water in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 individual medley. White didn’t advance out of the preliminaries in the 100 fly and 200 freestyle during her freshman season.

Bison coach Jason Garman — who has known White since she was an infant — said White is a much different athlete now that she has one season of high school swimming under her belt.

“She has taken it to another level this season,” Garman said. “She’s got big goals, and is really pushing herself. She is swimming with a lot of confidence at meets and in training. She’s really pushing herself trying to figure out different techniques and race strategies.

“She’s leading as much as she possibly can throughout the workouts.”

White placed third at the East Conference meet in the butterfly, stopping the clock in 1 minute, 4.67 seconds. That is her fastest time this season, and 4A’s seventh-fastest 100 fly time entering the state meet. White was more than a half-second faster in the finals than she was in the prelims.

White agrees that she is a different swimmer than she was during her rookie campaign.

“I’ve been working harder than last year because I have bigger goals, like getting the school record and getting a Zones qualifying time,” White said.

In addition to the fly and IM, White beat the 4A state qualifying standard in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles. Her five state qualifications are one behind senior Jaelyn Brown for the team lead.

White was happy about her times and placement in the 100 fly at the conference meet, but she also got bragging rights in a friendly competition by finishing one spot ahead of Brown during both the prelims and finals.

“I’m usually just trying to stay with her, so being able to beat her in those races is something I’m proud of,” White said.

White only recently embraced butterfly.

“I used to hate it,” she said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at it in the past year, so it’s become something I really look forward to. But I used to dread it. It’s a hard stroke. But I can hold it longer than a lot of other people now, which makes it a lot more fun.

“Most people have a good 50 in them when it comes to butterfly. Their strokes get shorter, or their kick gets so bad that they end up vertical in the water. I have a good 100. It’s pretty cool being able to do something not a lot of people can.”

White dabbled with several sports when she was younger, although the only two that stick out in her mind are archery and swimming. She did archery for four years.

“Swimming has always kind of been the sport for me,” White said.

She added a sport to her repertoire this year that’s an extension of swimming — triathlon.

“Toward the end of last school year, I told my parents I wanted to do a triathlon, and they didn’t believe that I’d actually do it,” White said. “I started running in the morning and had fun with that, and then I went on more bike rides. It became something I really enjoyed doing, so I signed up for a triathlon.”

White competed at the Last Call Triathlon on Sept. 27 at Boyd Lake in Loveland, Colorado. She competed in the “sprint triathlon” and finished the half-mile open-water swim, 12.4-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run in 1 hour, 25 minutes, 46 seconds. White was 37th out of 95 women who completed the race. Her 12:59 swim was fifth-fastest of all 97 women entered.

“As soon as our season is over, I’m going to start looking for more races,” White said. “I had never really run before, and I used to only ride my bike occasionally.

“I like working out a lot, and having running and biking to work on instead of just swimming was really fun.”

In the meantime, White’s athletic aims remain in the pool. Not only does she want to finish as highly as she can at this weekend’s state meet, she wants to earn the right to compete at USA Swimming’s Western Zones meet.

She needs to knock three seconds off her 100 butterfly time to meet the qualifying standard. White is using South grad Caleb Brewer as inspiration in the 100 fly. He won the 4A state title in that event in 2023 and ’24.

“He dominated that event because of his underwaters,” White said. “Those really changed his race, so I’m really focusing on that.”

Garman expects this season to be a launching pad for White’s final two years at South.

“She got a lot of confidence last year, and that only grew over the summer and into this season,” the coach said. “We’ve talked about where we’re at this year, how she compares to the upperclassmen and then how she compares to the underclassmen.

“She’s shooting for some goals that are really big. Goals that she wasn’t even thinking about when she walked in here last year. She’s really embraced it and is thriving.”