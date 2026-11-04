17 hearty Thanksgiving recipes that stick to the fork and warm the room like a fire

Thanksgiving cooking is easier when the menu has filling dishes that can stand beside the turkey and make use of leftovers. This collection spans turkey pot pies and a panini, creamy soups, smoky vegetables, savory sides, a chilled cider drink, and fall sweets. Use the options to round out the holiday table or carry extra turkey into another meal.

Grandma’s Mashed Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Dinner by Six.

Turkey & Apple Panini

Turkey & Apple Panini. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Pressed until the bread turns crisp, Turkey & Apple Panini takes about 15 minutes and makes two sandwiches. Sharp cheddar, sliced turkey, apple, apple butter, and sage bring sweet and savory notes into each bite. It gives leftover Thanksgiving turkey a new role without asking you to set out another full meal. Serve it with soup for lunch the day after the feast, or make it when the holiday menu needs a smaller option.

Get the Recipe: Turkey & Apple Panini

Cold Crab Dip

Cold Crab Dip. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Chilled until set, Cold Crab Dip takes 4 hours and 15 minutes, including its rest, and serves eight. Cream cheese, cream of mushroom soup, celery, green onions, and crab create a thick dip with a cool, scoopable texture. Since it can be assembled ahead, it leaves one less task for the busy holiday afternoon. Put it out with crackers, toasted baguette, or crisp vegetables before dinner begins.

Get the Recipe: Cold Crab Dip

Baked Spanish Rice

Baked Spanish Rice. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

From stovetop to oven, Baked Spanish Rice takes 45 minutes and serves six. Rice cooks with tomatoes, bacon, onion, garlic, and green bell pepper, then gets a layer of cheddar on top. The baked casserole brings enough substance for a side dish or a meatless plate alongside the turkey spread. Set it out when guests want a warm, savory option that can hold its own beside the main course.

Get the Recipe: Baked Spanish Rice

Smoked Tomatoes

Smoked Tomatoes. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Slow smoking concentrates the flavor in Smoked Tomatoes, a 70-minute recipe that yields six servings. Roma tomatoes are paired with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper before they go into the smoker. Their smoky, softened texture adds another note to the holiday side table and works well spooned over bread or folded into other tomato-based dishes. Make them while the oven is busy with larger casseroles.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Tomatoes

Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry

Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

When leftover turkey needs a second act, Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry tuck it into individual or family-size portions. The filling combines cooked turkey, carrots, celery, onion, peas, and a creamy gravy base beneath flaky pastry. Each pie bakes until the top is golden and the filling bubbles. Serve these after Thanksgiving when another plate of sliced turkey sounds repetitive, with a simple salad or crusty bread.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry

Smoked Spaghetti Squash

Smoked Spaghetti Squash. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Low, steady heat gives Smoked Spaghetti Squash its light smoky flavor in about 1 hour and 40 minutes, enough for four servings. The squash is seasoned with olive oil, salt, and black pepper, then finished with garlic butter, parsley, and red pepper flakes. Its strands make a substantial vegetable side for a holiday spread with rich casseroles and roasted meat. Start it early so the smoker can do its work while you handle other dishes.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Spaghetti Squash

Air Fryer Corn on The Cob

Air Fryer Corn on The Cob. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

At 20 minutes for four cobs, Air Fryer Corn on The Cob frees up the oven and grill during holiday cooking. Each ear is coated with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then air-fried until roasted. Butter, lime, chili powder, or chipotle powder can be added at the table. Keep this side in the rotation for a smaller gathering or when you need one more vegetable without tying up a burner.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on The Cob

Turkey Roll Roast

Turkey Roll Roast. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

When a whole turkey is more than the table needs, Turkey Roll Roast offers a smaller centerpiece with classic holiday herbs. The 2- to 3-pound roast serves eight and cooks with butter, sage, thyme, garlic powder, and onion powder until its center reaches 165°F. Plan on about 1 hour and 40 minutes, including prep and roasting. Slice it for Thanksgiving dinner, then use the leftovers in sandwiches or soup.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Roll Roast

Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls

Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Weekend baking takes on a holiday spin with Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls, a 12-roll batch filled with cinnamon, brown sugar, and apples. Cream cheese frosting and a warm apple topping finish the rolls after baking. The dough needs time to rise, so this is better suited to a planned breakfast than a last-minute dessert. Serve them the morning after Thanksgiving, or bring them out for guests who want something sweet with coffee.

Get the Recipe: Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls

Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Crisp edges and tender centers make Corn Fritters a flexible 25-minute pick that serves six. Corn kernels and cornmeal form the base, while jalapeño, applewood smoked cheddar, and green onion add savory flavor. These small rounds can fill the gap between appetizers and the main meal or join a plate of Thanksgiving sides. Put them out warm with a dipping sauce, or serve them alongside soup for a casual lunch.

Get the Recipe: Corn Fritters

Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Chicken Gnocchi Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

On a chilly evening, Chicken Gnocchi Soup brings chicken, fluffy gnocchi, spinach, carrots, celery, and cream together in 30 minutes for six servings. The broth thickens into a substantial bowl that works as dinner before or after the holiday itself. It offers a break from roasting and slicing, while still keeping the meal filling. Serve with bread for a simple supper when Thanksgiving prep or leftovers have taken over the day.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon

Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Slow baking softens the tang of Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon, a six-serving side with bacon, onion, apple, and sauerkraut. The recipe starts on the stovetop, then finishes in the oven so the flavors mingle. Its sweet, smoky, tart combination cuts through richer holiday dishes and pairs with turkey, pork, or a roast. Add it to the side spread when mashed potatoes and gravy need a brighter contrast.

Get the Recipe: Sauerkraut with Apples & Bacon

Texas Corn Succotash

Texas Corn Succotash. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Short on time but still needing a filling side? Texas Corn Succotash serves eight in 25 minutes, using corn, bacon, jalapeño, onion, red bell pepper, and garlic. The ingredients cook together in a skillet, with the jalapeño adding a little heat to the sweet corn. It adds color and a savory bite to a Thanksgiving plate, especially when the menu leans heavily on creamy casseroles and potatoes.

Get the Recipe: Texas Corn Succotash

Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels

Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Golden spirals of pastry make Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels easy to pass around before dinner. The six-serving appetizer takes about 35 minutes and layers prosciutto and Parmesan into puff pastry with a butter and Dijon mixture. You can roll and chill the pastry ahead, then slice and bake the pinwheels when guests arrive. Serve them with a drink as a small bite while the turkey and sides finish cooking.

Get the Recipe: Prosciutto Puff Pastry Pinwheels

Cream of Jalapeno Soup

Cream of Jalapeno Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Silky and moderately spicy, Cream of Jalapeno Soup takes 30 minutes and serves six. Fresh jalapeños blend with broth, milk, cream, and avocado for a thick soup with a gentle heat. It gives a holiday menu a warmer, more savory first course before the heavier dishes arrive. Set out small bowls with cilantro if desired, or save it for a cold evening when the Thanksgiving leftovers need a change of pace.

Get the Recipe: Cream of Jalapeno Soup

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Fall baking gets a soft center and cinnamon coating with Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies, which yield 24 cookies. Pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice flavor the dough, while cream of tartar helps keep the classic snickerdoodle character. The dough needs a two-hour chill before the cookies bake for 12 minutes. Make them ahead for the dessert tray, or pack a few with coffee after the big meal.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Grandma’s Mashed Potato Casserole

Grandma’s Mashed Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Dinner by Six.

Thirty minutes in the oven turns Grandma’s Mashed Potato Casserole into a creamy side for eight. Instant mashed potatoes are mixed with sour cream, cottage cheese, chives, onion powder, garlic powder, and butter, then baked until hot. The recipe can be assembled ahead and baked before serving, which helps when oven space and timing are tight. Add it to the Thanksgiving table beside turkey, gravy, and other roast dishes.

Get the Recipe: Grandma’s Mashed Potato Casserole

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