Wyoming PAC spent $2.16 million to defeat Prop 1

GILLETTE — Over the last few months, signs have popped up throughout Wyoming encouraging Wyoming residents to vote for, or reject, Proposition 1, which proposed a 50% residential property tax exemption.

Supporters of the ballot initiative said it would provide much-needed relief to homeowners across the state, while its opponents said that much of a reduction in property tax would result in revenue cuts at the local government level, particularly in the poorer counties.

Vote No On Prop 1, a political action committee based in Cheyenne, has raised $1.85 million and spent $2.16 million during the general election cycle to try to convince people to, as its name suggests, vote no on Proposition 1.

The National Education Association was by far the biggest donor to this PAC. According to campaign finance reports, the NEA has given $1,425,000 to the group, in amounts ranging from $25,000 to $550,000.

Big donors headquartered in the Cowboy State included the Wyoming Civic Engagement Network, which contributed $55,000 over three donations, and the Wyoming Donor Alliance, which gave $206,000 to the cause.

Other donors included the following:

• Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees: $24,000

• Wyoming Community Foundation: $10,000

• Wyoming Heritage Foundation: $25,000

• Wyoming Realtors Association: $25,000

• Better Wyoming: $25,000

On the other side, BCR Initiatives is a PAC that supported the passage of Proposition 1.

It received $4,000 from Jill Kaufman of Wheatland in 2025, and in September, the Constitution Party of Wyoming gave the PAC $3,000. During the primary election cycle, it spent $2,108 on advertising, printing and website fees. In the last couple of months, it has increased the spending to $12,786.40, most of it on advertising and yard signs.

Although BCR has paid for yard signs in other communities, the signs in Gillette that are urging voters to support Proposition 1 did not say who is paying for them.