Outdoor report for Nov. 4, 2026

Regional Overview

It’s that time of year when angling opportunities are on the decline as ice starts to form and keeping hands warm while casting is more challenging. Still, there is plenty of angling available, especially at the lower elevations. After a wet start to the week, precipitation chances are low through the weekend. Hang on to your hat Saturday and Sunday as breezes pick up.

Fishing Conditions

Ice is coming in the high country, but it’s not there yet. Lake Marie at Snowy Range Pass was completely ice-free as of last weekend. As temperatures continue to chill, head to the lower elevations for easier access and continued excellent angling opportunities.

Ranking Categories

H: To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store.

HHHHH: Toss a line and get a fish. The fish aren’t picky.

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: Reports are skimpy, but there is still good angling for those hoping to catch trout in open water. In addition, the trails offer an excellent option for mountain bikers and hikers before snow arrives in earnest.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Bead head woolly buggers

Bead head prince nymphs

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: Angling is decent, but on the slow side with the cooler temperatures.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Salmon eggs

Marshmallows

Copper Johns

Pole Mountain

H½

The buzz: There’s still good angling at the ponds that have minimal vegetative growth resulting in casting headaches. Early morning ice skiffs are likely as temperatures chill overnight.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Bead head prince nymphs

Orange scuds

Laramie Plains lakes

HH

The buzz: The lakes are still fishing well when the wind eases. The best luck is at Lake Hattie, where the kokanee salmon come in close to the shore this time of year. The action is also good at Meebour and Twin Buttes.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Leeches

Olive squirrel leeches

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The flow is low, but it increased slightly. It’s the time of year to go for those big brown trout when the weather cooperates. Remember to avoid disturbing the redds in the shallows. Look for the deeper pools where those big brown trout hang out.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rubber legged buggers

Crystal buggers

Yuck bugs

Snowy Range

HH

The buzz: Snow is sticking at the higher elevations, but there’s still good angling at the lower elevations. Lake Owen is fishing well, with Rob Roy on the slow side. Douglas Creek is also a good option.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Royal wulff

Hot head leeches

Egg patterns

Bead head prince nymphs

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH½

The buzz: There’s good fishing along the North Platte and Encampment rivers, although there may be ice forming at the higher-elevation sections. The action is good on through the Upper North Platte Valley with the flow up slightly.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Stonefly nymphs

Pheasant tails

San Juan worms

Bead head buggers

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: Fishing is good, with the flow around 450 cubic feet per second, where it remains steady through the winter. The trick is getting out when the winds are calm.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Scuds

Virus midges

Red San Juan worms

Black and red barbed wires

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HH

The buzz: The action is good at the Miracle Mile, with the flow steady at 550 cubic feet per second.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Red San Juan worms

Red barbed wires

Red hots

Amber scuds

Bighorn buggers

Snow Report

There’s snow on the ground at the higher elevations in southeast Wyoming. Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass remains open as of Tuesday, with little in this week’s forecast to make it close for the season. Still, expect slick conditions at the Pass due to recent snowfall.

This year’s first ski area opening honors in Colorado goes to Arapahoe Basin, where the lifts started spinning Oct. 28. Close behind in this annual rivalry was Keystone, with its lifts starting Oct. 30. Copper Mountain and Keystone open Friday, with more resorts joining the early season by mid-November, as long as Mother Nature delivers the snow and cold.

The first Wyoming ski area to open is typically Grand Targhee in northwest Wyoming, and that is expected to be the case again this year. Its lifts start turning Nov. 20. A week later, on Nov. 27, they start up at nearby Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

For those looking for other modes of winter activities, the snow is minimal yet. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir in the Snowy Range, there has been a total of five inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at dayweather.com. This is the same amount reported there at this time last year.

After the snow on Monday, the Tuesday morning snow measuring stations operated by the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service reported two inches of snow at Brooklyn Lake, but no snow at Cinnabar Park. There is 11 inches at Sand Lake. The station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 10 inches of snow, while the station at North French Creek reports six inches of snow.

Nordic skiing on the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain is a ways off, with the snow measuring station at Crow Creek reporting 2 inches of snow.

Quick Numbers

Wyoming downhill areas projected opening dates

Antelope Butte: TBA

Grand Targhee: Nov. 20

Hogadon: TBA

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: Nov. 27

Meadowlark Ski Lodge: TBA

Snow King: TBA

Snowy Range: TBA

White Pine: TBA

Colorado downhill area conditions and projected opening dates

Arapahoe Basin: 18-inch base; 1 lift, 1 trail and 1% of terrain open.

Breckenridge: Nov. 6

Copper Mountain: Nov. 6

Eldora: Nov. 13

Keystone: 18-inch base; 2 lifts, 1 trail and 1% of terrain open.

Loveland: TBA

Steamboat: Nov. 21

Vail: Nov. 13

Winter Park: TBA