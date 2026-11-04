Setter Chaney Birt guided Central offense to state tourney berth

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Central volleyball team went into the Class 4A East Regional feeling like it had something to prove.

The Indians won the regular-season title in the Southeast Quadrant, but were looking for their first state tournament berth since 2019.

“We started a little slow, but we knew we had to come out to play if we were going to reach our goal,” junior setter Chaney Birt said. “We didn’t have any other option the second day. We had to remind ourselves that we were a good team, but that we had to play hungry.”

Birt led the way as the Indians did just that.

She dished out 125 assists to go with 43 digs, 10 ace serves, nine kills and four blocks. Birt’s efforts helped Central go 2-2 and snap its state tournament drought.

They also earned Birt Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.

“She took over for us this weekend,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “She decided that every ball coming to her was going to be hers. Her defense was amazing, and her setting was just as good as it has been all year.

“She gave her heart and soul to help us win. She was going to do everything she could to pull everybody through.”

Seven of Birt’s ace serves came during a five-set win over Laramie that clinched the Indians’ state tournament berth.

“My tosses were great, I got into a rhythm and kind of noticed a soft spot on the court,” Birt said. “Laramie wasn’t moving and covering that spot very well, and I just started serving there more and more.”

Birt has 725 assists, 250 digs and 48 aces this season. This is her first as the Indians’ lone setter. She shared setting duties with then-senior Breck Custis last fall.

“Being a setter is tough physically because you have to touch every other ball and you have to run the offense and get sets where they need to be,” Bratton-Vega said. “You also have to play good defense. It’s also tough mentally.

“No matter how good your set is, you know people are going to be looking at you and blaming you if the hitter doesn’t put the ball down. (Birt) has really stepped up and gotten used to all that pressure.”

Senior outside hitter Irelyn Hixson said Birt is consistent and excels at giving her hitters prime opportunities for kills.

“She makes every ball she touches better,” Hixson said. “It doesn’t matter where the pass is coming from, she always makes it better every time she touches it.

“Just because one contact is bad doesn’t mean it can get better before it moves to the next player. Every set is right where it needs to be, no matter what. She’s always running across the court, giving us the best pass and the best set.”

Most young volleyball players aspire to play setter. It’s one of the most easily identifiable positions, and setters are in on the action nearly every time the ball comes onto their side of the net.

Birt is not one of those players. She didn’t want to play setter and took up the position almost reluctantly as a seventh-grader when her club coach suggested it.

“I played right side, I played middle, I played outside, I played (defensive specialist), but I never played setter before that year,” Birt said. “I never wanted to play setter, but my club coach knew I’d be more successful as a setter in high school since I’m a lefty.

“I didn’t want to do it. I still hit as long as I could, but I really grew to love setting.”

Birt’s desire to remain a hitter had more to do with her love of recording kills than it did her disdain for setting.

“I wanted to be the person that went up, hit the ball super hard and put the kill down,” Birt said with a smile. “Now, I’ve matured and realize how important the setter can be. You’re the leader out there on the court. You’re leading your offense and leading your team.

“I feel like that role takes a specific person, and I’m really glad that my coaches think I can be that person.”

Birt missed the latter stages of the Laramie match due to an asthma attack. Having that come on during such a public event triggered a panic impulse and exacerbated the problem. Sophomore Deijah Ard-Cessna recognized Birt was in distress and asked Vega to bring in a substitute.

“I’m glad (Ard-Cessna) noticed what was happening, so I could get off the court and get that taken care of,” Birt said. “Carrie (Plummer) came in for me and played great, and made sure we didn’t skip a beat.”

Birt credits her teammates for her success. She knows she is blessed to have a wealth of hitters to distribute the ball to.

“I trust any one of them to put the ball down,” Birt said. “They’re in that position for a reason. Having that many options really makes my job easier because I don’t have to worry about setting just one or two people all the time.

“I can distribute the balls to everyone and know they’re going to do their job.”

Others recognized for their efforts:

n Deijah Ard-Cessna, Madison Benne and Irelyn Hixson, volleyball, Cheyenne Central: Ard-Cessna, a sophomore, recorded 52 kills, 24 digs and nine blocks to help the Indians go 2-2 and place fourth at the Class 4A East Regional in Laramie.

Benne, a junior, registered 58 digs.

Hixson, a senior, had 35 kills and 59 digs across those matches.

n Trace Eldridge, Kason Kinstler and Javon Register, football, Cheyenne East: Eldridge, a senior, rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries during a 34-14 win over Thunder Basin. He also completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards.

Kinstler, also a senior, had 11 tackles (five solo) and two pass breakups.

Register, a senior, rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

n Gabe Federer and Colby Lerwick, football, Pine Bluffs: Federer, a senior, rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries during a 41-0 win over Big Piney.

Lerwick, also a senior, had 6½ tackles and a pair of interceptions.

n Lyric Gay, volleyball, Cheyenne South: The senior libero tallied 27 digs across the Bison’s two matches at the Class 4A East Regional.

n Aaron Gonzales-Alvarado, football, Central: The junior rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries during the Indians’ 27-20 win at Laramie.

n Karley Schuessler, volleyball, East: The junior recorded 38 kills and 40 digs as the T-Birds went 1-2 at the Class 4A East Regional.

n Dayne Wilshusen, football, Burns: The junior caught three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown during a 48-13 loss to Mountain View.