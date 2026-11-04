Wyoming receives “D” ranking in CATO freedom report

CHEYENNE — A nonpartisan think tank that promotes libertarian ideas in policy debates has given Wyoming a “D” grade in new report on economic and personal freedoms.

The CATO Institute recently released its 2026 edition of “Freedom in the 50 States,” which ranks each state based on how well it protects and supports those freedoms. The rankings cover a spectrum of issues, including freedom from law enforcement overreach, freedom of speech and association, and occupational freedom.

The report grades both Wyoming and Gov. Mark Gordon on 97 policy metrics grouped into 10 categories to see where they stand compared to other states and governors.

Wyoming as a whole received a “D” grade, and ranked 28th overall, ranking 19th on economic freedoms and 32nd on personal freedoms.

Governor grades were determined differently than state grades, as if a governor’s state was already freedom-oriented prior to them taking office, they would assume that benefit through simply governing that state.

To ensure accurate grades, governors were instead graded by the direction their state has moved under their leadership, such as signing or vetoing legislation.

Gordon graded higher than Wyoming, receiving a “C” grade, or 22nd overall; he ranked 22nd on economic freedom and 29th on personal freedoms.

Stephen Slivinski, a senior fellow at CATO and lead economist for the report, offered his insights and what he hoped states would take away from their grades.

“The aggregation of all of the measurements of these freedoms kind of provide a sort of a trajectory for a state,” he said.

Slivinski said he hopes states use the information to better understand their policies and how they impact their residents. On its website, the CATO Institute says, “Our mission is to keep the principles, ideas, and moral case for liberty alive for future generations, while moving public policy in the direction of individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace.”

Slivinski also noted that due to each category being weighed the same, adjustments in just one area will not dramatically shift a state’s ranking.

“You can’t tax cut your way to a better score,” he said. “You’re gonna have to actually make sure you’re catering to protections on all freedoms across the board.”

Slivinski said that even states that received an “A” grade had areas they could improve.

He acknowledged Wyoming’s strong reputation concerning economic freedom, but noted the reasons why Wyoming ranked in the middle of the pack.

“Where they tended to fall down are on what we would consider personal freedoms, things like accountability for law enforcement, or what we would consider overreach of law enforcement,” Slivinski said.

Economic freedom

The report broke down economic freedoms into four categories: fiscal burden, such as government spending levels and tax burdens; housing freedom, such as property owners’ ability to build on their land; occupational freedom, measuring if workers are allowed to determine their conditions of employment; and tech and consumer freedom, which measures how freely consumers and entrepreneurs can use and offer new and beneficial technology.

Wyoming’s economic results varied, with fiscal burden and occupational freedom ranking 16th and fourth, respectively, and housing freedom and tech and consumer freedom being ranked 45th and 36th, respectively, weighing down both the state’s economic and overall grade.

Slivinski explained that he found this was a common occurrence among traditionally red states.

“You’ve got a lot of emphasis on economic liberty, usually in the form of taxes, but also some regulatory burdens that are smaller than average or lower in those red states,” he said. “But then you see the opposite end of the personal freedom.”

Slivinski specifically highlighted Wyoming’s status as a right-to-work state for its high occupational freedom rank, meaning employees are not forced to join a labor union to get or keep a job.

Slivinski stated simply that occupational freedom measured “your right to earn a living.”

Gordon ranked very similar to Wyoming as a state in all four economic freedom categories, though he was one rank below the state overall.

Personal freedom

Wyoming’s lower ranking for personal freedoms stems from two bottom-five rankings concerning freedom from law enforcement overreach and freedom of speech and association, at 49th and 47th.

For the other four categories — educational freedom, firearm freedom, medical freedom and recreational freedom — Wyoming ranked 15th, 10th, 11th and 23rd, respectively.

Slivinski specifically highlighted firearms as a uniquely graded category, compared to other categories which were graded on a spectrum.

“The firearms freedom category was more binary,” he said. “It was, are these rights protected, yes or no? So the binary aspect of it made it a lot more chunky in a statistical sense.”

There are multiple factors behind Wyoming’s low rank concerning freedom from law enforcement overreach, including police immunity and civil remedies, traffic cameras, automated license plate readers, and state and local law enforcement assistance with federal immigration enforcement.

Slivinski emphasized Flock cameras usage in Wyoming, as well as 287(g) agreements, which allow local law enforcement agencies to conduct immigration enforcement under the supervision of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Law enforcement agencies in seven counties across Wyoming have 287(g) agreements in some form, in addition to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office participates in all three forms of ICE 287(g) agreements: Task Force Model, Warrant Service Officer Model and Jail Enforcement Model.

He also stressed Wyoming’s lack of protections regarding free speech; in particular, Wyoming is one of the few states that does not protect citizens against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, commonly known as SLAPP. These are civil lawsuits, often brought by powerful individuals or companies, that are intended to silence critics through a lengthy or expensive legal fight.

The only personal freedom category where Gordon differed significantly was educational freedom, as he ranked 11 spots lower than the state.

Slivinski explained that this was due to Gordon vetoing a bill in 2025 relating to school choice.

“Gordon, by our account had at least, vetoed one bill that would have removed the cap or at least raised the cap on charter school enrollment,” he said.

Gordon vetoed a bill that would have lifted the cap on the number of charter schools the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board could authorize.

Overall, Slivinski hopes this report provides states the opportunity to better understand their laws and areas they can improve to increase freedom, both economically and personally, for their citizens.