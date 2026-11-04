Unofficial general election results are in with more coverage to come; CATO Institute gives Wyoming a 'D' grade

Good morning, and happy post-election day!

Much like during the primary election in August, the Boomerang staff hopes everyone in the Albany County Clerk's Office, election judges and volunteers at the 10 Vote Centers had a smooth general election!

Because of the Boomerang's daily print deadline soon after the polls closed at 7 p.m., a story about most of the unofficial results that were available later Tuesday night is currently on our website at wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang.

The Boomerang will then provide several general election follow-up coverage stories throughout the week.

In other news, our colleagues at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that a nonpartisan think tank that promotes libertarian ideas in policy debates has given Wyoming a “D” grade in new report on economic and personal freedoms.

The CATO Institute recently released its 2026 edition of “Freedom in the 50 States,” which ranks each state based on several issues, including freedom from law enforcement overreach, freedom of speech and association, and occupational freedom.

Another story for today's newsletter and on the front page is how a Wyoming PAC spent $2.16 million to defeat Proposition 1 before the election.

Also from WyoFile, according to according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol limited mileage and overtime to offset budget overrun.

In Sports, Alex Taylor previews University of Wyoming football as the Cowboys return from bye for critical matchup with UNLV this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Adam Engel also reports how late additions are boosting Laramie girls swimming and diving into the state championships.

Have a great Wednesday, and enjoy the reading!