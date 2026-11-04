RS outlines recovery strategy for golf course deterioration; Lady Mustangs soccer team headed to district championship game

Good morning! November has crept up on us, and the weather has definitely changed!

Election results will be forthcoming in this coming Saturday paper. In the meantime for the Wednesday edition of the Rocket Miner, we bring our readers two local stories of interest. The first by reporter Trina Dennis Brittain is an update on the condition of the Rock Springs golf course and what it will take to bring it back into good condition. About the ongoing issues the city of Rock Springs is having with deferred maintenance and funding multiple recreation facilities.

We also report on Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the news that long-time Fire Chief Scott Kitchner and Assistant Chief Jacob Ribordy were placed on paid administrative leave. An investigation revealed some operational concerns. We'll keep our readers updated as we receive more information concerning the district.

Inside today we have a story from our sister paper, the Laramie Boomerang. Freelance reporter Carrie Haderlie writes about a group of researchers who are studying the Mullen Fire burn scar in an effort to learn how to predict wildfires. An interesting read, especially here in the high desert where ground moisture is at a premium.

In sports news today, we have two good news stories. First comes from the Western Wyoming College women's soccer team, who move on to the regional championship after defeating the Laramie County Golden Eagles in the Region 9 soccer championship game this past weekend. We wish the Lady Mustangs good luck at regionals this Saturday at 1 p.m. Come out to Rock Springs Junior High to support our local team!

Sport reporter Anden Garfield also reports on the GRHS Wolves volleyball team's second place win at the 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament this past weekend. As the No. 2 seed in the west, the Wolves move on to the state tournament this coming weekend. We wish them the best!

Thank you for reading today! We appreciate your support, and wish you all beautiful days!