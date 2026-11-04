Laramie Range Wind Project still moving forward; Outlaws lose to Star Valley in quarterfinal football

Good morning! It's November and there's that chill in the air this fine Wednesday morning!

The Rawlins Times today has a story from our sister paper, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, about the Laramie Range Wind Project. By government/business reporter Alyssa Tolman, the story talks about how the company proposing the project still plans to move forward despite a hiccup in the plans.

On the Opinion pages today is the monthly column from Rawlins City Manager Matt Hall. He discusses the importance of sales tax revenues and gives kudos to the people who deliver services in Rawlins. A great read!

In the Community news we place the focus on Uplift Rawlins October Homes/Business of the Month winners. The Rawlins Times would like to recognize the winners for doing such a wonderful job at making their properties look so nice.

We are sad to report the Rawlins Outlaws football season is at an end. Sports reporter Anden Garfield writes that the Outlaws lost in quarterfinals this past weekend to the Star Valley Braves, 56-0. However, the Outlaws put more rushing yards past the Braves than any other team this year. Good job, players!

Thanks for reading! We appreciate your support, and I wish you all beautiful days!