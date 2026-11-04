General election results online now at WyomingNews.com, attempted murder trial begins

Good morning, and welcome to The Day After.

Yes, Election 2026 is finally in the rearview mirror. Here in Wyoming, there were few surprises, with the most-watched outcome likely being defeat of the Proposition 1 property tax cut measure.

The full rundown of races in Laramie County and those statewide will be in Thursday's Wyoming Tribune Eagle print and e-Editions, but after a late night for the WTE newsroom team, it's all online now at WyomingNews.com/Elections.

In other news, the attempted murder trial of a local man accused of shooting another man earlier this year began Tuesday in Laramie County District Court. Adrian Maggos faces one count of felony attempted second-degree murder after Cheyenne Police say he shot Matthew Kerlee on April 30.

Today's news report also contains stories about advancing efforts to annex the WY Fresh Farmstand and surrounding properties into the city of Cheyenne and Coyote Ridge Elementary being named to ESPN’s 2026 Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Honor Roll.

This week's Prep Athlete of the Week, chosen by WyoSports' Cheyenne staff, is Cheyenne Central setter Chaney Birt, who guided Central's offense to state volleyball tourney berth.

Until tomorrow, thanks for reading!