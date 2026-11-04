Researchers to study Mullen Fire burn scar with hopes of predicting how wildfires affect water supplies

Throughout the winter, scientists will be using cosmic rays to research soil and snowpack moisture levels at the Mullen Fire burn scar.

Colorado State University civil engineers are working with a Cosmic Ray Neutron Rover to study ground moisture in several scenarios, from dusty, rural roads to wildfire recovery. This winter, researchers will evaluate snow water equivalent, or the amount of liquid water content in the snowpack in the Medicine Bow National Forest, working in an area that suffered a catastrophic wildfire in September 2020 west and southwest of Laramie.

The team will use the technology at the Mullen Fire burn scar, utilizing the sensor to measure hydrological changes and water content across large-scale areas.

“Snow is a huge reservoir of water, storing water all winter long. When the spring comes, that snowpack melts, and a lot of it enters into the soil to become soil moisture. It is only when it reaches the streams, or the groundwater wells, that it becomes water supply,” said Jeffrey Niemann, Faoro Professor of Water Resources and Civil and Environmental Engineering at CSU.

“The big question we’re trying to understand is how has the fire altered the snowpack and the soil moisture?” he explained. “If we understand that, it will give us insight into how much water supply will be generated by the watersheds.”

To predict how wildfires affect water supplies, researchers hope to use the study to determine how the 176,878-acre Mullen Fire altered snowpack, soil moisture and the connection between them. Each measurement from the rover characterizes the snowpack or soil moisture in a circular land area with a radius of around 200 meters. As the rover drives, researchers typically collect hundreds of measurements — one per minute — to observe a significant portion of the burned area.

CSU graduate student Dawson Carney, who is conducting the hands-on research, noted that the team selected the Mullen Fire area because it is accessible via U.S. Forest Service roads and close enough to Fort Collins, Colorado, for day trips.

“Cosmic rays are high-energy particles that come down from space. They hit us all the time. When they interact with the ground surface, water slows them down,” Carney explained. “If you have more water in the soil surface (or snowpack), you get slower cosmic ray neutrons, and vice versa.”

Scientists have long connected the incoming rate of cosmic-grade neutrons and water content in soil, but this is one of the first instances the technology has been used in a roving manner, or attached to the back of a vehicle, rather than from a stationary sensor. A Cosmic Ray Neutron Rover can provide more comprehensive data than a probe, which measures snow water equivalent at one specific point.

“Fires impact quite large regions. It’s a big scale we’re trying to characterize and understand,” Niemann said. “It’s really hard to link (data from) a probe you stick in the ground to large-scale questions. We think the cosmic ray is a game changer because the footprint of the Mullen Fire is quite large.”

Carney said researchers hope similar methods can be replicated in burned areas across the West.

Niemann explained that how much water a city, or even an agricultural area, will have at any given time is dependent on what’s happening across an entire watershed. If scientists understand how water is distributed over a region, including over burned areas, they can create better modeling and streamflow predictions.

Researchers gathered data this fall regarding soil moisture in the fire zone, and will continue soil data collection next summer. To gather snowpack data, researchers will drive along Wyoming Highway 230 through the winter, looking at general snowpack measurements via the rover from a truck. They will also use groomed snowmobile trails near Fox Park and the surrounding area, towing the sensor on a sled and stopping at different points to collect snow measurements.

Post wildfire, the Forest Service carries out different forest management strategies, such as clear-cutting near roads, often to pursue future fire prevention or to mitigate hazardous downed trees. The scientists will also be studying the effects of forest management on ground moisture, Carney said.

Research sponsors include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who are also active partners helping direct, guide and participating in the study, Niemann said. CSU is also working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fort Collins Agricultural Research Service and collaborating with the Pacific Northwest National Lab.

“It really is bringing together a lot of different stakeholders and agencies,” Carney said.

The Cosmic Ray Neutron Rover has also been used to measure moisture in gravel roads, particularly in Weld County, Colorado, to help prevent “fugitive dust lofting,” which occurs when a vehicle kicks up a massive dust cloud. Because fugitive dust is a pollutant, measuring road surface moisture allows civil engineers to recommend exactly when county crews should spray the roads to suppress it.

CSU researchers will complete the dust lofting report this fall, and plan to release the results of the snowpack and soil moisture study next year, once the Mullen Fire burn scar research is finalized.