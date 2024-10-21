Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wyoming News

    Blood Test Might Spot Women in Labor at Risk for Preeclampsia

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aK1lG_0wFQekyC00

    Key Takeaways

    A routine blood test can identify a woman’s risk of preeclampsiaWomen with an elevated fibrinogen-to-albumin ration (FAR) as are much as 41% more likely to develop preeclampsiaThese proteins can be measured in standard blood tests performed upon a woman’s arrival at the hospital for delivery

    MONDAY, Oct. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A routine blood test can identify women in labor who are at risk for preeclampsia , a high-blood pressure condition that’s a leading cause of maternal death, a new study finds.

    Doctors can predict a woman’s risk of developing preeclampsia by looking at her levels of two blood proteins -- fibrinogen and albumin -- when she enters the hospital for delivery, researchers reported Saturday at the American Society of Anesthesiologists’ annual meeting in Philadelphia.

    Women with an elevated fibrinogen-to-albumin ratio (FAR) could have as much as a 41% increased risk of preeclampsia, researchers said.

    “Our study shows that FAR can be a predictive tool that gives anesthesiologists and obstetricians a new method for assessing a laboring mom’s risk of developing preeclampsia when they are admitted to the hospital,” said lead researcher Lucy Shang , a medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

    Between 5% and 10% of pregnant women develop preeclampsia, researchers said in background notes.

    Complications can include premature birth, bleeding problems, kidney and liver damage, seizures or stroke. In severe cases, the lives of both mother and child are at risk.

    Fibrinogen is involved in blood clotting and inflammation, while albumin helps maintain fluid balance and carries hormones, vitamins and enzymes throughout the body, researchers said.

    Both proteins can be disrupted by preeclampsia, which can cause fibrinogen levels to rise and albumin levels to fall.

    Higher FAR levels often are associated with increased inflammation, infection or serious health concerns, researchers said. The higher the FAR, the greater the concern.

    For this study, researchers analyzed records for more than 2,600 women who gave birth between 2018 and 2024, including 584 with mild preeclampsia and 226 with severe preeclampsia.

    Severe preeclampsia included blood pressure of 160/110 or higher and signs of organ damage, including severe headaches, elevated liver enzymes, visual disturbances, low platelet count or kidney impairment, researchers said.

    There is no universally established normal value for FAR, which can range from 0.05 to 1 or higher, the researchers noted.

    In this case, women with a FAR of at least 0.1 had a 24% increased risk of preeclampsia, results show. Those with a FAR of above 0.3 had an increased preeclampsia risk of more than 41%.

    Doctors can take extra precautions for women at risk of preeclampsia, researchers noted -- checking blood pressure more frequently, keeping fluid levels stable and placing an early epidural for pain management.

    Shang said this ratio should be assessed for all pregnant women, especially those belonging to groups at increased risk for preeclampsia, including Black women, women with high blood pressure and obese women.

    Black women are 60% more likely to develop preeclampsia than white women, and are more likely to die or have serious outcomes like kidney damage, researchers said.

    “Additional research is needed to determine the exact range of the FAR that would be considered concerning and would be helpful to incorporate into routine prenatal care as a predictive tool for early identification of preeclampsia,” Shang said in a meeting news release.

    Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

    More information

    Johns Hopkins Medicine has more about preeclampsia .

    SOURCE: American Society of Anesthesiologists, news release, Oct. 19, 2024

    What This Means For You

    Pregnant women in labor should ask their doctor about a FAR test to check their risk for preeclampsia.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    People with diabetes who stick to this diet could stop taking meds: study
    Wyoming News19 hours ago
    Doctors More Likely to Order 'Opioids Only' for Black Patients After Surgery
    Wyoming News2 days ago
    Women who are deeply unhappy with how their life turned out usually display these 8 behaviors (without realizing it)
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Cutting Back on Carbs Could Help Folks With Type 2 Diabetes
    Wyoming News2 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Even at Low Levels, Arsenic in Drinking Water Could Raise Heart Risks
    Wyoming News2 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Common Post-Injury Action by Players Signals Concussion, Study Shows
    Wyoming News2 hours ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch58 minutes ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Could Dirty Air Raise Kids' Odds for Peanut Allergy?
    Wyoming News3 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Revolutionary biotech product cuts energy use by 94%
    Wyoming News20 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy