    • Wyoming News

    Students fly drones and learn teamwork at Johnson Junior High School

    By Ivy Secrest Wyoming Tribune Eagle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vqdK_0w8pz2FL00

    CHEYENNE — Drones are the focus of a new class offered to students at Johnson Junior High School, which includes 10 weeks of learning about and building the aerial devices, then applying their knowledge and flying them.

    During a drone flight day Tuesday afternoon, eighth- and ninth-graders were able to assemble, fly and, in some cases, fix their assigned drones.

    “I chose to sign up because I did Starbase last year at my elementary school,” student Katya Berestoff told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, referring to the program run by the Wyoming Air National Guard and Wyoming Military Department. “I knew that it was a really fun program. And I also want to learn how to do a lot of different things, and playing with a drone is one of them.”

    Berestoff was not the only student looking to gain skills for the future.

    Taylor Tingwald told the WTE that although there were challenges with working the drones, he most enjoyed learning to code.

    “The only reason I’m in this class is so I can learn more about how to do coding,” Tingwald said.

    The new class is possible due to a collaboration between Wyoming Starbase Academy and the Cheyenne Rotary Club. Starbase typically works with fifth-graders, but this advanced program is meant to continue students’ interest in STEM after fifth grade, according to Wyoming Starbase Academy Director Gremalatta Brown.

    “We’re wondering how many of these kids are still interested in STEM once they leave Starbase, and so they started the Starbase advanced program,” Brown said.

    Students took the opportunity to tell Brown what they saw as the challenges and benefits of the program. Several noted that they struggled at first to assemble pieces, especially when things broke down, but they told her they learned patience and teamwork through it all.

    Heather Tudor, a resource teacher at Johnson, told the WTE that the program had taught the kids a lot of practical skills, even encouraging them to be more social and work together.

    “It’s a good time to come together after school,” Tudor said. “Any STEM project is always a good project; it gives them an outlet. And they’ve had a really great time doing this.”

    Tudor noted that STEM is a vast subject area, and by focusing on drones, students can concentrate on the physics of drones without being overwhelmed.

    “It’s pretty simple, but there’s still a complex project,” Tudor said. “Because it’s one project, they’re able to really be proficient and excel at it.”

    The program received funding from the Cheyenne Rotary Club. Since the group is interested in investing in Cheyenne’s youth, they were more than happy to help, according to former Rotary President Lori Garrison.

    “I’m just glad our club decided to support this endeavor,” Garrison told the WTE. “I think it is very important for kids to have access to this, and I’m glad that we are involved.”

    Danielle Ryan, an instructor at Laramie County Community College who serves as the Starbase Foundation president, also attended Tuesday’s class to see how much the students had learned.

    “I’m just so proud of Starbase, opening up STEM to everybody in our county,” Ryan told the WTE. “I think that’s incredibly important. It also sparks why I am in STEM and why I’m a scientist. They’re just building the next generation of scientists for us.”

    This class is not intended to be a one-time thing, according to Brown. The drones belong to the state and will be reused each year.

    Students were able to sign themselves up for the class, which was advertised as an after-school drone camp, so kids knew what they were getting into, Brown told the WTE.

    Starbase knew they wanted to bring their technology to the next level, Brown said, but they didn’t have the funding. Luckily, Ryan was able to connect with the Rotary Club, and before they knew it they had nearly $6,000 for drones and stickers.

    “Drones are becoming the vehicle,” Brown said. “They are the big thing, and we just didn’t have the funding to get them.”

    The program will not be exclusive to Johnson, either, Brown told the WTE. Once the program is complete there, Starbase will be able to take the program to other schools.

