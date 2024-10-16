Over 250,000 snack sticks provided through 'Beef for Backpacks' in first year

CHEYENNE — Through collaborative efforts and several donations, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative provided more than 250,000 snack sticks to Wyoming students in the 2023-24 school year.

In its first year, the Beef for Backpacks program was able to provide high-quality beef sticks for weekend bags, which students can take home to ensure they have food over the weekend.

Through donations, the program was able to offer the snack sticks for free, a service that they will be able to continue in their second year.

First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, 307 Meat Company, Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Wyoming Beef Council launched a new program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called Beef for Backpacks.

During an event Tuesday at the governor’s residence, the first lady thanked the many sponsors involved in the new program.

She also made a point to celebrate the many groups that come together to fight food insecurity in Wyoming.

“We don’t reinvent the wheel,” Gordon told the crowd on Tuesday. “We highlight the work of these local organizations and provide support for continued success. Wyoming Hunger Initiative is committed to addressing the key issues on the state level that support this ongoing effort.”

Launched in 2019, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative supports the grassroots efforts within the state dedicated to eradicating hunger. According to Feeding America, one in five children in Wyoming face hunger.

The nonprofit is a part of the Governor’s Residence Foundation and relies on private donors and foundations, rather than taking state or federal funds.

“We live in a very generous state,” Gordon told the crowd. “It is our goal to make sure that no person in Wyoming goes hungry.”

According to a news release, one beef can be processed into 2,880 snack stick packages, serving 80 kids for 36 weeks. Weekend food bag programs around the state serve 5,485 kids.

The first lady acknowledged that fresh food and sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system.

“As a producer myself, my vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state,” Gordon said. “Beef for Backpacks was conceptualized when we received a call from Colorado wanting to bring beef sticks to Wyoming. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and with their permission, we brought this program to Wyoming utilizing the Wyoming network of resources to make this program a reality statewide.”

While the appreciation event was held at the governor’s residence in Cheyenne, collaborators across the state make the entire program possible. Gordon acknowledged some of the key players in her speech.

307 Meat Company in Laramie processes the donated beef, Wyoming Stock Growers Association seeks out beef donations through their network, labels are provided by the Wyoming Beef Council and Multivac, and several donors, ranging from large corporations to individual contributors, provide funds.

Gordon’s appreciation for local quality food was prevalent at the event, as guests were served a lunch containing local beef, produce and even herbs from the first lady’s garden. The meal reflected Gordon’s goals of providing local, high-quality protein to children all across the Equality State.

Gordon told the crowd that this new program wouldn’t be possible without the donation of beef, and the ranchers who stepped up to make the program possible, despite a difficult summer.

“This summer has been tough with wildfires and drought, and being a rancher myself, I know that agriculture doesn’t always tell their story,” Gordon told the crowd. “They’re humble, and they’re busy, and that’s why it’s important for us to honor them.”

Gordon noted that it is a priority of hers to meet donors across the state to thank them for their efforts, and she encouraged the crowd to do the same.

“If you know a rancher, even if they haven’t donated, please thank them,” Gordon said. “If you know a rancher who has donated, thank them and give them a hug.”

Several beef donors were in attendance Tuesday, including several ranchers from Cheyenne. Keil Harding of Harding Ranch has been involved since the beginning, he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Like many ranchers, they were approached with a need and decided to help.

“Hunger insecurity is not going anywhere,” Harding told the WTE. “There’s always going to be kids that don’t get the protein they need, and the program needs to continue to grow.”

According to a news release, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative recognizes that where there’s a hungry child, often there are hungry community and family members. According to the release, the group works to alleviate food insecurity by increasing awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations statewide. The organization supports innovative programs that connect like-minded organizations, as well as funding support for local solutions.