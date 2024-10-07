Smoke from Elk and Pack Trail fires settles over Cheyenne, parts of southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Smoke from the Elk and Pack Trail wildfires made its way to the capital city late Sunday night and into Monday morning, and the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for portions of southeast Wyoming, which is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday through Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Affected areas under the alert include Cheyenne, Laramie, Torrington, Wheatland, Douglas and Lusk, according to a news release sent on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality's Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.

National Weather Service meteorologist Shelby Fuller told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle most of the smoke in the Cheyenne area would be concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Currently, there are no major visibility restrictions for drivers on the interstate.

“You should still be able to see fairly well if you’re driving,” Fuller said.

However, people within the city “will definitely feel the impacts through tomorrow,” she said. Fuller advises young children, older adults and individuals with respiratory issues, such as asthma, to restrict their time outside and avoid strenuous activity.

“When it comes to wildfire smoke, there's fine particulate matter that floats around in the atmosphere,” Fuller said. “And when that particulate matter can make it down to the surface … we start to see those air quality impacts.”

Low wind activity means the smoke will settle in the area overnight before wind gusts blow it out in the easterly direction by early afternoon Tuesday, Fuller said.

Fuller added that winds from the west would continue to blow the smoke into the Laramie Range and block it from traveling farther.

“The Laramie Range will kind of act as a barrier,” Fuller said. “That's why we're looking at potentially some bigger concentrations of smoke along the I-25 corridor. It's just that smoke is going to get dammed up against the Laramie Range. It doesn't really have any place to go until more southerly winds can clear it out.”

The Cheyenne area hasn’t seen any rainfall in more than a month, making for extremely dry conditions, Fuller said. She warned people to be extremely careful.

“Don’t be the spark,” Fuller said. “We don't want to create any more fires that could lead to even more degraded air quality around the area.”

The Elk Fire sparked more than a week ago, on Sept. 27, six miles northwest of Dayton, in Sheridan County. It's nearly 73,000 acres and 10% contained, according to the latest update on InciWeb.

The Pack Trail Fire sparked 12 days earlier from a lightning strike and is burning 23 miles southeast of Moran in Teton County. It is currently just under 55,000 acres and 10% contained, according to InciWeb .

For up-to-date air quality conditions around the state of Wyoming, visit wyvisnet.com . For more the latest information on wildfire updates, visit inciweb.wildfire.gov.