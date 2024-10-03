Open in App
    • Wyoming News

    Police blotter 10-3-24

    By Ivy Secrest,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsAbx_0vsiZ3Dp00

    Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

    Ross B. Hammond, 49, of Burns on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.

    Kathleen E. Jaure, 44, of East Seventh Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

    David Gonzales, 73, transient on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.

    Domanic A. Douglass, 19, of a redacted address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted address.

    Michael W. Campbell, 66, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, on a felony warrant out of Indiana at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.

    Colten A. Beck, 23, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor disturbance of peace and property and interfering/obstructing at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.

    Sebastian D. Basham, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and for misdemeanor disturbance of peace and property, resisting arrest and interfering/obstructing justice at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.

    Aaron M. Bagby, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.

    Michael J. Carlson, 41, of Helwig Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol, child passenger) and possession of liquid at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

    Justin M. Lillie, 37, of West Eighth Street for misdemeanor protection order violation at 5:33 p.m. Monday at his residence.

    Bridget A. Copley, 60, of Charles Street for misdemeanor fraud (checks) at 1:28 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Yellowstone Road.

    Austin L. Daniel, 26, of Henderson Drive for felony motor vehicle theft at 1 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Stevens Drive.

    Jeanne E. Payton, 70, of 21st Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane at 11:34 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Morrie Avenue.

    • • •

    Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies:

    Tyler J. Bathke, 18, of Sullivan Street on a felony warrant for making terroristic threats at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

    Amos J. Mora Jr., 34, of Newton Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

    Benjamin L. Wilkinson, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for assault of a jail officer (propelling a dangerous substance) at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

    Mitchell C. Ammons, 20, of Gold Dust Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

    Colleen M. Willow, 37, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:32 p.m. Monday at her residence.

    Patrick M. Cowan, 62, of Terry Road on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 3:47 p.m. Monday at West College Drive and South Parsley Boulevard.

    Kayla A. Moody, 36, of Avenue D for misdemeanor assault/battery at 2:58 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.

    Carol D. Dingman, 63, of 12th Street on a felony warrant out of Texas at 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

    Michael A. Lane, 61, transient, for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 12 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Greeley Highway.

    Joshua D. Fowler, 42, of a redacted address for misdemeanor domestic assault and destruction of property at 8:24 a.m. Monday at Fleischli Parkway and West Lincolnway.

    • • •

    Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

    Tramon D. McGowan, 41, of Denver for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and possession of liquid THC at 3:05 p.m. Monday at mile marker 6 on Interstate 25 (Cheyenne Port of Entry).

