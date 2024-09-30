How many times a year do Americans experience the Sunday scaries?

The average American experiences the “Sunday scaries” 36 times a year, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that this feeling is defined as anxiety (32%) or dread (17%) over what to expect for the following week, and shared that it sets in around 3:54 p.m.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said Sundays are harder to enjoy because of the looming thought of a new week (23%).

Those who experience the Sunday scaries say this is due to stress about what they need to get done during the week (36%), before the week (28%) or uncertainty about how the week will go (33%).

ðŸ“¡ << Broadcast-ready version of this research story >> ðŸ“¡

For one in seven parents who experience Sunday scaries, burnout and not getting enough rest for the following week is the culprit.

Conducted by Talker Research for Pacific Foods , the survey found that combatting this feeling is important to 62% of Americans who prioritize making the most of their weekend.

What does this entail? Respondents enjoy spending Sunday binge-watching their favorite shows (51%), watching movies (42%), sleeping in (42%), cooking (31%) and going for walks (26%).

Chores are on the to-do list, too — and some of respondents’ least favorites on Sundays are laundry (34%), cleaning (33%), dishes (23%) and yard work (21%).

To ensure they have enough time to unwind, relaxation is key, especially since the average American can have four active weekends in a row before needing a breather.

Those who experience the Sunday scaries stave off anxiety with music (47%), TV (46%), social media (29%), eating (27%) and cooking (22%).

Gen Z respondents who experience the Sunday scaries, particularly, are comforted by eating (34%) and cooking (31%).

But for many, relaxation doesn’t have to mean you’re on your own. In fact, a majority of respondents prefer spending their Sunday with loved ones (52%) over recharging alone (40%).

“Our mission is to reclaim Sundays and our weekend joy,” said Erika Jubinville, head of Pacific Foods marketing. “The weekends shouldn’t end at 3:54 p.m. on Sundays with fear and worry. Let’s remind ourselves that this time is to recharge and use culinary creativity to ease into the week ahead.”

According to 64% of those surveyed, Sundays are for getting a fresh start to the week and as they reset, 30% do their grocery shopping over the weekend.

Americans also use this time to try to get ahead of the week by creating a to-do list (30%), visualizing the week (24%), planning out meals (20%), preparing meals or cooking ahead (16%) and organizing their fridge or pantry (10%).

Cooking ahead plays a large role in prep for the upcoming week, as more than a quarter of those surveyed cook the largest meals on Sundays (28%) because a similar percentage feel stressed when thinking about cooking meals during the week (26%).

Two-thirds of Americans who cook said that they usually plan to make or have leftovers when cooking on Sundays, with this solution being especially helpful for two in three parents.

Similarly, one in six respondents take the time to meal prep on Sundays.

The beginning of the week is a time for trying out new things, too, as one in nine survey takers who cook are most likely to try out a new recipe or meal on Sunday.

And respondents are all about incorporating convenient options. Seventy-nine percent believe that quick meals can be just as delicious and satisfying as meals that take a long time to make.

“With quality ingredients, you don't have to sacrifice taste for time,” said Jubinville. “We partnered with chef Matty Matheson to harness his zest for life and transform Sunday dread into a day of culinary adventures with fun and easy recipes. Friday no longer has a monopoly on joy thanks to #TGISunday!”

WHAT DO AMERICANS WISH THEY HAD MORE TIME FOR ON SUNDAYS?

Sleeping — 31%Watching TV — 19%Watching movies — 17%Visiting loved ones — 17%Mentally preparing for the week — 12%Reading — 12%Going for a walk — 12%Talking to loved ones on the phone — 11%Doing a DIY project — 10%Yardwork — 10%Cleaning — 9%Going for a drive — 9%Cooking — 9%Meditating — 9%Exercising — 8%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was commissioned by Pacific Foods and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between April 30 and May 6, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:

Traditional online access panels — where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentiveProgrammatic — where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:

Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speedersOpen ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant textBots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify botsDuplicates: Survey software has “deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.